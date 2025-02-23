IND vs PAK, Champions Trophy: Shaheen Afridi shatters Rohit Sharma's stumps with a brilliant yorker (WATCH)

Rohit Sharma was dismissed for 20 by Shaheen Afridi in the Champions Trophy 2025 clash between India and Pakistan

Pakistan pace spearhead Shaheen Afridi gave the team their first breakthrough by cleaning up Rohit Sharma during the Champions Trophy 2025 clash against India at the Dubai International Stadium in UAE on Sunday, February 23.

After being bundled out for 241 in 49.3 overs and Pakistan set a 243-run target for India to chase. The openers Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill gave a brilliant start to India’s run-chase, putting up a total of 26/0 in four overs. The opening pair was looking to build the momentum after providing an early start to India’s innings until Rohit’s stay at the crease came to an end after he was dismissed by Shaheen Afridi for 20 at 31/1.

The dismissal took place in the fifth over of India’s run-chase when Rohit Sharma attempted to defend the ball off Shaheen Afridi’s yorker delivery. However, the ball swung in late and crashed into the stumps, with Rohit Sharma being completely beaten. The video of the dismissal was posted by International Cricket Council on its Instagram handle, where Shaheen Afridi was seen doing his signature celebration by seemingly dedicating to his father-in-law and former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi, who is present at the stadium for the match.

This was not the first time Rohit Sharma failed to convert his starts into big scores. In India’s opening match against Bangladesh, the skipper played a good knock of 41 off 36 balls and formed an opening 69-run partnership with Shubman Gill.

During his innings, the right-handed batter completed 11,000 ODI runs, making him the fourth Indian batter after Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli, and Sourav Ganguly, and the 10 overall to achieve this milestone. Additionally, Rohit became the second-fastest batter after Virat Kohli to complete 11000 ODI runs, achieving the milestone in 261 innings. The Indian skipper has surpassed Sachin Tendulkar, who took 276 innings to reach the same mark.

Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli take India’s batting charge after Rohit Sharma’s dismissal

After Rohit Sharma’s dismissal, Shubman Gill was joined by Virat Kohli to carry on India’s run-chase. Kohli played as a second fiddle for a while as Gill took Pakistan bowlers to the cleaners, especially Shaheen Afridi. Team India vice-captain smashed five fours off Afridi across two overs.

Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli helped India post a total of 64/1 in 10 overs. After the 10th over, Kohli began to accelerate his innings and completed 14,000 ODI runs to become the third batter after legendary cricketers Sachin Tendulkar and Kumar Sangakkara to achieve this milestone. He also became the fastest batter to reach the landmark, accomplishing the feat in 287 innings.

At the time of publishing the report, India were 99/1 after 17 overs, with Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli batting on 46 and 30, respectively.

