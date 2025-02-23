PM Modi slams Opposition over Maha Kumbh remarks: 'Those who hate Hindu faith...' (WATCH)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday launched a sharp attack at the Opposition over their remarks criticising the ongoing Maha Kumbh in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj. PM Modi accused those in Opposition of mocking religious traditions and attempting to divide society.

"Nowadays we see that there is a group of leaders who mock religion, ridicule it, are engaged in dividing people and many times foreign powers also try to weaken the country and religion by supporting these people. People who hate the Hindu faith have been living in some phase or the other for centuries. People who have fallen into the mentality of slavery keep attacking our faith, beliefs and temples, our religion, culture and principles. These people abuse our festivals, traditions and customs. They dare to attack the religion and culture which is progressive by nature. Dividing our society and breaking its unity is their agenda," PM Modi said while addressing a rally in Chhattarpur, Madhya Pradesh.

"In this time, Dhirendra Shastri has been making people aware of the mantra of unity in the country for a long time. Now, he has reached another resolution in the interest of society and humanity. This is the plan to build this cancer institute. That means now, here in Bageshwar Dham, you will get the blessings of bhajan, food and healthy life," PM Modi added.

In his speech, PM Modi also praised Bageshwar Dham's spiritual leader, Dhirendra Shastri, for promoting unity and announced a significant healthcare initiative — a cancer institute at the religious site. He said that alongside spiritual offerings, Bageshwar Dham would now provide medical support to those in need.

The BJP has been criticising opposition leaders for questioning the arrangements at Maha Kumbh Mela, particularly targeting West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who had referred to the sacred event as 'Mrityu Kumbh', citing deaths caused by stampedes in Prayagraj and New Delhi.

