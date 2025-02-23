IND vs PAK, Champions Trophy: Abrar Ahmed gives cheeky send-off to Shubman Gill after dismissing him (WATCH)

Pakistan spinner Abrar Ahmed gave a cheeky send-off to Team India vice-captain Shubman Gill after dismissing him during Champions Trophy 2025 Group A clash between two-arch rivals at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday, February 23.

After Rohit Sharma’s dismissal at Shubman Gill took charge of India’s 242-run chase while taking on Pakistan bowlers to the cleaners, especially Shaheen Afridi. Gill smashed Afridi for five fours across two overs. The right-handed batter was looking in good rhythm and was on the course for another half-century until Abrar Ahmed ended his stay at the crease, giving another breakthrough for Pakistan.

The dismissal took place in the 18th over of India’s run-chase when Shubman Gill was looking to block the ball off Abrar Ahmed’s carrom ball delivery. However, the ball took a sharp turn and squared up Team India vice-captain. Gill was left stunned by a sharp turn as the ball crashed into the stumps. While Shubman Gill was leaving the pitch, Abrar Ahmed gave a cheeky reaction to him by gesturing ‘get lost’ with a face pointing towards the dressing room. Even Virat Kohli was impressed with Abar’s delivery.

Watch: Abrar Ahmed’s send-off to Shubman Gill

Shubman Gill has been in brilliant form in recent matches. In India’s opening match of the Champions Trophy 2025 against Bangladesh, Gill played an unbeaten knock of 101 off 112 balls in a 229-run chase. It was his second consecutive ODI century after his masterclass innings of 112 off 102 balls in the third and final ODI of the series against England at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad last week.

Gill entered into the Champions Trophy on the back of impressive performance in the ODI series against England, where he was the highest run-getter with 259 runs, including a century and two fifties, at an average of 86.22 in three matches.

