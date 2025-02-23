IND vs PAK, Champions Trophy: Virat Kohli says 'told you to relax' after sealing win with 51st ODI ton (WATCH)

Virat Kohli played an unbeaten innings of 100 off 111 balls, including seven fours, in Team India's six-wicket win over Pakistan in the Champions Trophy 2025 clash

Team India star batter Virat Kohli put up a brilliant performance as he notched up a century against Pakistan in the high-stakes Champions Trophy 2025 clash at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday, February 23.

With a target of 242, Team India chased it down in 42.3 overs. Virat Kohli played an unbeaten innings of 100 off 111 balls, including seven fours, and formed a crucial 114-run partnership with Shreyas Iyer (56 off 67 balls) for the third wicket to take the Men in Blue past a 200-run mark. Shubman Gill continued with his brilliant form as he played a knock off 46 off 52 balls in India’s six-wicket win.

However, Indian cricket fans and spectators at the stadium wanted to witness Virat Kohli completing his century against Pakistan. Kohli was 96 when India required just three runs to chase down the target. The star batter hit a four through the wide cover off Khushdil Shah’s delivery not only to complete his 51st ODI century and the 82nd overall in international cricket but also to take the team past the finishing line.

The entire crowd at the stadium and the Indian teammates in the dressing room gave a standing ovation as Virat Kohli raised his bat to acknowledge the crowd and then looked up to the sky in remembrance of his late father, who passed away in 2008. After completing the century, Kohli told his teammates in the dressing room ‘I told you to relax’, indicating his confidence in finishing the chase. The video of the same was posted by ICC on its Instagram handle.

During his 100-run knock, Virat Kohli has completed 14,000 runs in his ODI career, making him just the third batter Sachin Tendulkar and Kumar Sangakkara to achieve this milestone in the history of the format.

Additionally, Kohli accomplished the feat of becoming the fastest batter to 14000 runs in ODI cricket, reaching the landmark in 287 innings. The legendary batter shattered his predecessor Sachin Tendulkar’s world record of 350 innings to complete the milestone.

Kohli’s ODI tally stands at 14,085 runs, including 51 centuries and 73 fifties, at an average of 58.20 in 299 matches.

‘I have a decent understanding of my game’: Virat Kohli

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Virat Kohli stated he was happy to have performed and contributed to a match when Rohit Sharma was dismissed early in the run-chase. The star batter added that his job was to control the middle-order against spinners and lauded Shreyas Iyer for accelerating the run-chase towards the end.

“To be honest, it feels good to be able to bat in that manner in an important game to seal qualification. Feels good to contribute in a game where we lost Rohit early, and had to put in the understanding of what we learnt in the last game.” Kohli said after receiving the Player of the Match award.

“My job was to control the middle overs against the spinners without taking too many risks, towards the end Shreyas accelerated and I got a few boundaries as well. It allowed me to play my usual ODI game.” he added.

The former India captain took sly dig at the critics over his form, stating that he has a better understanding of his game, adding that he has stayed in space and giving his 100% best while shutting the outside noise.

“I have a decent understanding of my game, it is about keeping the outside noise away, staying in my space and taking care of my energy levels and thoughts.” Kohli said.

“Very easy to get pulled into the expectations. My job is to stay in the present and do a job for the team. My keynotes to myself are to put my 100% every ball in the field, and then God eventually rewards you.” he further said.

With a With a six-wicket win over Pakistan, Team India almost sealed their semifinal spot and will take on New Zealand in the final group stage match on March 2, Sunday.

