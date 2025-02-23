'Wrongfully jailed in Uganda': Billionaire Oswal's daughter Vasundhara reveals her nightmare ordeal

Vasundhara Oswal, daughter of billionaire Pankaj Oswal, spent three harrowing weeks in a Ugandan prison on false kidnapping and attempted murder charges. Despite the alleged victim being found alive, she endured inhumane treatment. She now seeks justice, alleging corruption and human rights violations.

Vasundhara Oswal, daughter of Indian-origin billionaire Pankaj Oswal, has finally spoken out about the harrowing three weeks she spent in a Ugandan prison. Wrongly accused of kidnapping and attempting to murder her father’s former employee, she endured inhumane treatment behind bars, calling it a “gross violation of human rights.”

The 26-year-old was arrested on October 1, 2024, over allegations that she had abducted Mukesh Menaria, a former employee of Pankaj Oswal. However, the case soon collapsed when Menaria was discovered alive in Tanzania just days later.

Despite this, Vasundhara remained imprisoned for weeks. Speaking to an agency on Friday, she described the horrific conditions she endured. “I was detained for five days, then thrown in prison for two weeks. I wasn’t allowed to shower, and they denied me food and water. My parents had to bribe police officers just to get me necessities,” she revealed.

In one instance, she was reportedly denied access to a washroom as a form of punishment, reported TOI.

According to Vasundhara, Ugandan police raided her residence without a search warrant and took her away under false pretences. “When I asked them to show a warrant, they said, ‘We are in Uganda, we can do anything. You’re not in Europe anymore,’” she claimed.

She further alleged that a male officer forcibly pushed her into a police van when she did not comply immediately.

Vasundhara was allegedly made to state without legal representation and had to pay $30,000 while surrendering her passport for a police bond. Yet, even after fulfilling these demands, she was thrown back into her cell.

Shockingly, despite securing an unconditional release order from the court, she was illegally detained for another 72 hours. Instead of dropping the charges after Menaria was found alive on October 10, the authorities escalated them from kidnapping to attempted murder.

Initially placed in a facility for petty criminals, Vasundhara was later transferred to Nakasongola prison, where she was surrounded by convicted murderers and human traffickers.

Fearing for her safety, she endured two weeks in the high-security prison before securing bail on October 21. However, her ordeal did not end there—her passport was only returned on December 10, and the case was officially dismissed on December 19.

Vasundhara believes the entire case was a ploy to extort money from her family. She claimed that even after Menaria was found alive, corrupt officials kept the case open, eventually reducing the charges to a minor offence to extract more money.

“This was done to keep something over our heads and squeeze more money from my family,” she stated.

Now free, Vasundhara is determined to hold the Ugandan authorities accountable for what she calls an “unjust persecution.”

“This is up to the Ugandan government to correct its mistakes. We have invested in their country for years, and this is how they treat us?” she questioned.

