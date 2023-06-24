Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Karnataka minister invites Tesla to invest, calls state as an 'ideal place'

    Large and medium industries minister, invited the US electric car manufacturer Tesla, to set up its plant in Karnataka through a tweet

    Karnataka minister invites Tesla to invest, calls state as an 'ideal place' vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Jun 24, 2023, 12:46 PM IST

    This comes after PM Modi met Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla Inc. during his visit to America. Tesla will be in India “as humanly as possible” said Elon Musk, raising the hopes of millions of Indians who wish to see these electric cars on Indian roads, someday. 

    “As a progressive state and a thriving hub of technology, Karnataka is ready to support the ventures of Elon Musk, including Tesla and Starlink. If Tesla decides to set up in India, with great potential and capabilities, I must say Karnataka is the Ideal place” tweeted M.B.Patil on Friday.

    'I am a fan of Modi... he really cares for India' Elon Musk drops investment hint after meeting PM (WATCH)

    He also said that the Karnataka CM has given an interest in inviting Tesla to Karnataka, through a separate statement. 

    An electric carmaker, Tesla is the leading manufacturer in the USA, led by Elon Musk. Along with Tesla, he owns SpaceX, an American spacecraft manufacturer to reduce space costs and colonize Mars. 

    PM Modi's US Visit: It’s 'raining' business in Washington

    This is not the first time that Karnataka has tried to attract the attention of Elon Musk, who recently bought Twitter too. In Jan 2021, the then chief minister of Karnataka, BSY tweeted that Karnataka will lead India to the Journey of green mobility. Electric car manufacturer Tesla will soon set up its R&D unit in Bengaluru. I welcome Elon Musk to India and Karnataka and wish him good luck. Later, this tweet was deleted quickly. 

    With its leading innovation in the field of Electric cars, Tesla has 4 models of electric cars on sale. Due to its leading technology, Tesla is the most powerful electric car manufacturer, which had introduced self-driving technology.

    Last Updated Jun 24, 2023, 12:46 PM IST
    Kerala: Four boys go missing from Government's shelter home in Kozhikode

    Heavy rain lashes part of Mumbai, IMD issues yellow alert for coming days

    Kerala Lottery Result Karunya KR-607 24 June 2023: Check out the prize money for Karunya today

    Kerala continues to witness surge in fever cases; Dry day to be observed today

    'It seems mini India has turned up...' PM Modi's address to Indian Diaspora | Key highlights

