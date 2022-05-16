Karnataka govt launches website to sell mangoes, to be delivered to customers' doorsteps

"Dear Clients, We are glad to announce that Mango Portal will be available on May 16, 2022. This year's mango season is a month later than usual, but it will last until early August 2022," reads the portal's welcome message.

The Karnataka State Mango Development and Marketing Corporation Limited (KSMDMCL) has launched a new web page where users may purchase several mango kinds. On Monday, the website (www.karsirimangoes.karnataka.gov.in) began accepting orders for several types of the fruit. The website, according to KSMDMCL authorities, has been developed in collaboration with India Post, which would deliver the fruits to clients' doorsteps.

This is not the first time the Karnataka government has sent mangoes to people's homes. They accomplished it initially in 2020, during the COVID-19 epidemic, when the fruits were supplied from growers in Ramanagara, Chikkaballapur, and Kolar districts. Due to the success of the initial effort, KSMDMCL continues to supply mangoes via India Post in 2021. The department is now aiming for a favourable reaction in 2022.

"Over the previous two years, this programme has benefitted both farmers and customers," KSMDMCL managing director CG Nagaraju told media. He further stated that in 2021, a total of 100 tonnes of mango will be distributed to 35,000 clients across Karnataka.

Aside from photographs and names of the fruits, the website also provides the names and phone numbers of the farmers who were in charge of the mango supply. When a buyer puts an order through the portal, the farmer who supplied the variety receives a text message. After verifying the purchase, the farmer would pack the fruits and ship them to the Bengaluru General Post Office (GPO). The packages will subsequently be delivered to the recipients.

