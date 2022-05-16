Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Karnataka govt launches website to sell mangoes, to be delivered to customers' doorsteps

    "Dear Clients, We are glad to announce that Mango Portal will be available on May 16, 2022. This year's mango season is a month later than usual, but it will last until early August 2022," reads the portal's welcome message.

    Karnataka govt launches website to sell mangoes to be delivered to customers doorsteps gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Bengaluru, First Published May 16, 2022, 2:45 PM IST

    The Karnataka State Mango Development and Marketing Corporation Limited (KSMDMCL) has launched a new web page where users may purchase several mango kinds. On Monday, the website (www.karsirimangoes.karnataka.gov.in) began accepting orders for several types of the fruit. The website, according to KSMDMCL authorities, has been developed in collaboration with India Post, which would deliver the fruits to clients' doorsteps.

    "Dear Clients, We are glad to announce that Mango Portal will be available on May 16, 2022. This year's mango season is a month later than usual, but it will last until early August 2022," reads the portal's welcome message.

    This is not the first time the Karnataka government has sent mangoes to people's homes. They accomplished it initially in 2020, during the COVID-19 epidemic, when the fruits were supplied from growers in Ramanagara, Chikkaballapur, and Kolar districts. Due to the success of the initial effort, KSMDMCL continues to supply mangoes via India Post in 2021. The department is now aiming for a favourable reaction in 2022.

    Also Read | How to buy a perfect mango? Here are some do's & don'ts while purchasing juicy mangos

    "Over the previous two years, this programme has benefitted both farmers and customers," KSMDMCL managing director CG Nagaraju told media. He further stated that in 2021, a total of 100 tonnes of mango will be distributed to 35,000 clients across Karnataka.

    Aside from photographs and names of the fruits, the website also provides the names and phone numbers of the farmers who were in charge of the mango supply. When a buyer puts an order through the portal, the farmer who supplied the variety receives a text message. After verifying the purchase, the farmer would pack the fruits and ship them to the Bengaluru General Post Office (GPO). The packages will subsequently be delivered to the recipients.

    Also Read | Mango drinks: Beat the heat with these delicious recipes this season

    Last Updated May 16, 2022, 2:45 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Greatest destruction of independent India, Delhi CM slams BJP's bulldozer politics - adt

    Greatest destruction of independent India, Delhi CM slams BJP's bulldozer politics

    Will Mumbaikars suffer again this monsoon: BJP asks Sena-led BMC - adt

    Will Mumbaikars suffer again this monsoon: BJP asks Sena-led BMC

    Record breaking heat Some symptoms to watch out for gcw

    Record-breaking heat: Some symptoms to watch out for

    Gyanvapi mosque survey ends Baba mil gaye claims Hindu side

    'Baba mil gaye', claims Hindu side as Gyanvapi mosque survey ends

    Why don't BJP and RSS merge: Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot on communal clashes - adt

    Why don't BJP and RSS merge: Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot on communal clashes

    Recent Stories

    Greatest destruction of independent India, Delhi CM slams BJP's bulldozer politics - adt

    Greatest destruction of independent India, Delhi CM slams BJP's bulldozer politics

    Pakistan cricket funding linked to India: Did Ramiz Raja reveal the truth in the past?-ayh

    Pakistan cricket funding linked to India: Did Ramiz Raja reveal the truth in the past?

    Meet Rakhi Sawant new boyfriend Adil Khan Durrani actress gets BMW from her beau RBA

    Meet Rakhi Sawant’s new boyfriend Adil Khan Durrani; actress gets BMW from her beau (Video)

    Netflix likely to add live streaming feature soon for unscripted shows comedy specials gcw

    Netflix likely to add live streaming feature soon for unscripted shows, comedy specials

    Apple TV likely to be launched this year iPhones expected to feature type C ports gcw

    Apple TV likely to be launched this year, iPhones expected to feature type-C ports

    Recent Videos

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, LSG vs RR, Lucknow Super Giants-Rajasthan Royals: Marcus Stoinis is one of those players who has brute force - KL Rahul-ayh

    IPL 2022, LSG vs RR: "Stoinis is one of those players who has brute force" - KL Rahul

    Video Icon
    Thomas Cup 2022: You made 135 crore Indians proud, PM Narendra Modi tells victorious Team India-ayh

    Thomas Cup 2022: "You made 135 crore Indians proud," PM Modi tells victorious Team India

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans GT Mohammed Shami on white-ball cricket, Hardik Pandya, Umran Malik and more-ayh

    IPL 2022: "Have always bowled in white-ball cricket with full responsibility" - Mohammed Shami

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, Mumbai Indians-Chennai Super Kings: "MI lost many close matches this season" - Ishan Kishan ahead of CSK clash-ayh

    IPL 2022: "MI lost many close matches this season" - Ishan Kishan

    Video Icon
    Cyclone Asani: Golden chariot washes ashore Andhra coast

    Cyclone Asani: Temple-type structure washes ashore Andhra coast

    Video Icon