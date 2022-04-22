How to buy a perfect mango? Here are some do's & don'ts while purchasing juicy mangos

Do you like mangoes but aren't sure how to choose the best one? Here is an excellent guide for you.



Summers are here, and so is the mango season too. So tell us, do you like mangoes but aren't sure how to choose the best one? Here are some dos and don'ts of picking mangoes and items to stay away from.



How to choose a perfect mango? Don't get caught up with the mango colour when you're out shopping. Mangos come in a wide variety of shapes and sizes. For example, some progress from green to red, some from yellow to orange, while still others start off yellow and finish up orange. As a result, colour isn't the most reliable predictor of maturity. Don't be fooled by the hue of a mango.

The aroma of a ripe mango is likely to be sweet. Their stems will occasionally have a fruity scent. Check at the stem end, where the smell should be stronger. Gently squeeze the mango. Squeezing a ripe mango becomes easier as it softens.

Mangos, like peaches, will soften as they ripen. It's almost ripe when it starts to transition from firm to soft. Mature fruit is slightly heavier than an unripe one, as we all know. As a result, if the mango seems heavier than usual, be cautious; this is a sign of its maturity.