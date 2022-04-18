Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Mango drinks: Beat the heat with these delicious recipes this season

    First Published Apr 18, 2022, 6:39 PM IST

    For all the mango lovers, here are five different recipes to try this summer. 

    For many summer season is to relax, and for a few, it's about experimenting, the time to enjoy your own company and rejoice with multiple recipes and drinks. For the summer lovers, it's all about mangoes as they cannot wait for this season to come. With its sweet and bright colour, this yellow fruit is something you cannot get enough of. 
     

    Mango is such a fruit that one can make multiple recipes out of it: dessert, juice, curries, pickles, and rice. Here we bring delicious mango drinks to try this season in just 10 minutes to beat the heat!

     

    Here's the list of the list:

    1) Mango And Kiwi Fuzz
    The sweetness of mangoes and the refreshing flavour of kiwis combine to make a refreshing summer drink. This quick and easy recipe only takes 5 minutes to prepare and will help you cool off in this hot weather.
     

    2) Mango Sherbet
    Sherbet in this weather is something that brings an immediate calm. Add some mangoes to the sherbet for a delicious twist.
     

    3) Mango Lassi
    Lassi and summer are inseparably linked. The reason being mango lassi is the best option for you to try. You must first make the lassi base in this recipe and then blend in some mango pieces!
     

    4) Mango Smoothie
    A smoothie at any time of day simply relaxes and fills our stomachs. Make a mango smoothie to add a twist to your healthy smoothie this time. Making the smoothie is simple, and you can adjust the sweetness to your liking. It also makes an excellent breakfast! 
     

    5) Aam (Mango) Panna
    Aam Panna gets the most thumbs up for people in this scorching heat. It's flavorful and captures the essence of summer in a glass. The perfect cooler for all of us is aam Panna mixed with raw mango pulp. It has a spicy, sweet, and sour flavour.

     

