Mango drinks: Beat the heat with these delicious recipes this season

For all the mango lovers, here are five different recipes to try this summer.

For many summer season is to relax, and for a few, it's about experimenting, the time to enjoy your own company and rejoice with multiple recipes and drinks. For the summer lovers, it's all about mangoes as they cannot wait for this season to come. With its sweet and bright colour, this yellow fruit is something you cannot get enough of.



Mango is such a fruit that one can make multiple recipes out of it: dessert, juice, curries, pickles, and rice. Here we bring delicious mango drinks to try this season in just 10 minutes to beat the heat!

Here's the list of the list: 1) Mango And Kiwi Fuzz

The sweetness of mangoes and the refreshing flavour of kiwis combine to make a refreshing summer drink. This quick and easy recipe only takes 5 minutes to prepare and will help you cool off in this hot weather.

Also Read: Mango face masks: Incredible home remedies that can do wonders to your skin

2) Mango Sherbet

Sherbet in this weather is something that brings an immediate calm. Add some mangoes to the sherbet for a delicious twist.



3) Mango Lassi

Lassi and summer are inseparably linked. The reason being mango lassi is the best option for you to try. You must first make the lassi base in this recipe and then blend in some mango pieces!

Also Read: Mango: Eating this seasonal fruit does not make you gain weight, instead helps in weight loss

4) Mango Smoothie

A smoothie at any time of day simply relaxes and fills our stomachs. Make a mango smoothie to add a twist to your healthy smoothie this time. Making the smoothie is simple, and you can adjust the sweetness to your liking. It also makes an excellent breakfast!

