Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Karnataka government implements ban on Hookah bars, products statewide

    Karnataka state government, citing Article 47 of the Constitution, has imposed a ban on all hookah-related activities effective immediately. This includes sale, consumption, and promotion of hookah products, backed by legal measures and emphasizing health risks, with WHO recognizing hookah as addictive and hazardous to public health.

    Karnataka government implements ban on Hookah bars, products statewide vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Feb 8, 2024, 9:27 AM IST

    To safeguard the public health in the state, the Karnataka state government has issued a sweeping prohibition on hookah bars and associated products. The directive, mandated by the State Health Department Under Secretary, Padma V, comes into effect immediately, citing Article 47 of the Constitution, which prioritizes public health preservation.

    The comprehensive ban encompasses the sale, consumption, advertising, and promotion of all hookah-related activities. This includes hookahs containing both nicotine and non-nicotine variants, flavoured molasses, and hookah accessories.

    Haryana government imposes ban on hookah in bars, restaurants, hotels

    The crackdown extends to legal measures under various acts including the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA), the Care and Protection of Children Act, the Food Safety and Quality Act, the Karnataka Poisons Act, and the Indian Penal Code. Furthermore, strict enforcement is mandated under the Fire Control and Safety Acts.

    Underlining the severity of the issue, hookah is classified as a tobacco product under the COTPA Act. Moreover, the World Health Organization (WHO) has officially recognized hookah as an addictive substance, emphasizing its detrimental impact on public health.

    Karnataka to raise age for access to tobacco products to 21, ban hookah bars

    Highlighting the health risks associated with hookah smoking, authorities have drawn attention to its potential for causing fire disasters, particularly in hookah bars. Shockingly, research suggests that a single session of hookah smoking, lasting around 45 minutes, can be as harmful as consuming 100 cigarettes.

    Last Updated Feb 8, 2024, 9:27 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    After EC order Sharad Pawar NCP faction gets a new name gcw

    Sharad Pawar gets a new name for his party - 'Nationalist Congress Party - Sharadchandra Pawar'

    Uttarakhand becomes first state to implement the Uniform Civil Code gcw

    Uttarakhand becomes first state to implement the Uniform Civil Code

    Explained What is a 'White Paper' and why is Modi govt tabling one on UPA's economic mismanagement snt

    Explained: What is a 'White Paper' and why is Modi govt bringing one on UPA's economic mismanagement?

    Hamara tax, hamara money, hamara vaccine': PM Modi lambasts Congress in Rajya Sabha (WATCH) AJR

    'Hamara tax, hamara money, hamara vaccine': PM Modi lambasts Congress in Rajya Sabha (WATCH)

    Karnataka: Naxals plan to commemorate death anniversary of Saket Rajan; Udupi, Chikkamagaluru on high alert vkp

    Karnataka: Naxals plan to commemorate death anniversary of Saket Rajan; Udupi, Chikkamagaluru on high alert

    Recent Stories

    Shahid Kapoor recreates iconic Virat Kohli video holding a bat post tiring promotions of upcoming movie- WATCH ATG

    Shahid Kapoor recreates iconic Virat Kohli video holding a bat post tiring promotions of upcoming movie- WATCH

    Bengaluru shocker: Double murder over alleged property dispute at Halasuru; accused arrested vkp

    Bengaluru shocker: Double murder over alleged property dispute at Halasuru; accused arrested

    Pakistan General Election 2024 Voting underway mobile services suspended gcw

    Pakistan General Election 2024: Voting underway, mobile services suspended

    US airstrike eliminates commander of Iran-backed Kata'ib Hezbollah in Iraq

    US airstrike eliminates commander of Iran-backed Kata’ib Hezbollah in Iraq

    Allu Arjun, Sukumar starrer action entertainer to get a third installment? Here's what we know ATG

    Allu Arjun, Sukumar starrer action entertainer to get a third installment? Here's what we know

    Recent Videos

    World Cancer Day: Cervical Cancer facts, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment and more

    Explained: Cervical Cancer facts, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment and more (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Cancer Day: The inspiring story of Raaj Kumar Bothra who survived ampullary carcinoma

    World Cancer Day: The inspiring story of Raaj Kumar Bothra (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Cancer Day: Demystifying the myths about cancers (WATCH)

    World Cancer Day: Demystifying the myths about cancers (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 PM Modi top tips for parents watch video gcw

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: PM Modi's top tips for parents (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 PM Modi checks out projects of students ahead of 7th edition at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi gcw

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: PM Modi checks out projects of students ahead of 7th edition at Bharat Mandapam

    Video Icon