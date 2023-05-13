Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Karnataka Election 2023 Results: Respectfully accept the decision, says B S Yediyurappa

    Karnataka Election 2023 Results: B S Yediyurappa claimed on Saturday that Karnataka Assembly election results will have no influence on the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. "I respectfully accept this verdict of the people," he added.

    First Published May 13, 2023, 4:10 PM IST

    Former Karnataka Chief Minister and Karnataka BJP strongman B S Yediyurappa claimed on Saturday that the Assembly election results will have no influence on the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. He also stated that the party will work hard to win 25 of the State's 28 Lok Sabha seats, a feat it accomplished in the 2019 elections.

    "The election outcome has no bearing on the 2024 election. We won 25 seats, and we will work hard to win those many seats again in order to make Narendra Modi Prime Minister," the four-time Chief Minister told reporters.

    Appealing to party workers not to panic by the Karnataka results, he said the party will introspect the reasons behind its defeat. "I respectfully accept this verdict of the people," Yediyurappa said.

    Also Read | Karnataka Election 2023 Results: DK Shivakumar breaks down; credits Congress cadre for 'win' (WATCH)

     He pleaded with the Congress to keep the commitments it made to the people. "You made promises and went door to door, promising to keep them as soon as you gained power. You must carry them out, according to Yediyurappa. He was alluding to the five promises that the Congress has made that they will put into effect the moment they take over in Karnataka.

    These promises include 200 units of free power to all households (Gruha Jyoti), Rs 2,000 monthly assistance to the woman head of every family (Gruha Lakshmi), and 10 kg of rice free to every member of a BPL household (Anna Bhagya). It further promised Rs 3,000 every month for unemployed graduate youth and Rs 1,500 for unemployed diploma holders (both in the age group of 18-25) for two years (Yuva Nidhi), and free travel for women in public transport buses (Shakti). 

    Also Read | Karnataka Election 2023 Results: BJP's Basavaraj Bommai concedes defeat, says 'will introspect the results'

    Last Updated May 13, 2023, 4:10 PM IST
