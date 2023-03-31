Karnataka Election 2023: Officials search CM Bommai's car in Chikkaballapura - WATCH

According to sources, Bommai was heading to Ghati Subramanya temple in a private car -- as he had surrendered his official car on the day the election schedule was announced on Wednesday -- when it was stopped at Hosahudya checkpost.

Election officials on Friday (March 31) intercepted and checked Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai's car when he was on his way to a temple in Chikkaballapura district.

The Model Code of Conduct (MCC) is in force in the State, which goes to polls on May 10. A video showing officials checking the vehicle has gone viral on social media.

Also read: Bengaluru: Woman gang-raped in a moving car in Koramangala; all 4 accused arrested

According to sources, Bommai was heading to Ghati Subramanya temple in a private car -- as he had surrendered his official car on the day the election schedule was announced on Wednesday -- when it was stopped at Hosahudya checkpost.

"Nothing objectionable was found, and officials then allowed the vehicle to go, and the Chief Minister continued his journey," sources added.

On Wednesday, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar announced that the polling for the Karnataka Assembly elections will take place on May 10 in a single phase. The counting of votes is scheduled for May 13, as stated by the CEC during a press conference.

Also read: Bhagwant Mann's daughter threatened by pro-Khalistan elements in United States, claims Swati Maliwal

The Karnataka Assembly has 224 seats, with the ruling BJP holding 119 seats, the Congress with 75 seats, and its ally JD(S) with 28 seats.

Despite the Assembly elections being months away, the political parties, including the BJP, Congress, and JD(S), have already begun making allegations and counter-allegations against each other.

The Congress and JD(S) have attempted to target the government over allegations of corruption, adding to the already heated political environment in Karnataka.