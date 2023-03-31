Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bengaluru: Woman gang-raped in a moving car in Koramangala; all 4 accused arrested

    The four allegedly pulled the woman, who was sitting in the National Games Village Park at Koramangala, into their car at around 10 PM on March 25 and sped in the vehicle. They allegedly raped her in the moving car, the police said.

    First Published Mar 31, 2023, 2:48 PM IST

    A woman sitting in a city park was allegedly kidnapped and raped by four persons in a moving car, police said on Friday. All the four accused have been arrested and investigations are on.

    The four allegedly pulled the woman, who was sitting in the National Games Village Park at Koramangala, into their car at around 10 PM on March 25 and sped in the vehicle. They allegedly raped her in the moving car, the police said.

    They dropped her near her house on March 26 morning and threatened her with "dire consequences" if she reported the incident to the police.

    The police further said the victim then underwent treatment and lodged a police complaint. "We are investigating the matter. All the four have been arrested and they are being interrogated," a police officer said.

    This horrible incident happened the same day a minor girl from Tataguni village on the outskirts of Bengaluru died after being sexually assaulted.

    It is reportedly said that a 17-year-old victim studying in Class 12 was raped in an isolated area near the village, and she succumbed on the spot due to severe bleeding.

    The police said that the girl was lured to the spot by the accused, who also hailed from the same village.

    Initially, there were reports of the victim being gang-raped by four men, but police later said after the girl died of excessive bleeding, the accused had called three of his friends to help him cover up the incident.

