Bhagwant Mann's daughter threatened by pro-Khalistan elements in United States, claims Swati Maliwal

Brar said Inderpreet told her about the abusive phone calls from pro-Khalistan elements, adding that some resolution has been passed in a gurudwara asking separatists to gherao Seerat and Dilshan over the ongoing crackdown in Punjab.

Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal on Friday (March 31) appealed to Indian embassy in the United States to ensure safety of Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's daughter who reportedly received threat calls from pro-Khalistan elements.

According to reports, CM Mann's daughter, Seerat Kaur, living in US, received the alleged threat calls amid protests by pro-Khalistan protestors against manhunt on radical Sikh preacher Amritpal Singh and his associates in Punjab.

In a tweet, Swati Maliwal said, "Read reports of Punjab CM Shri @BhagwantMann’s daughter receiving death threats in the USA. It is an act of extreme cowardice. I appeal to the @IndianEmbassyUS to ensure her safety."

In a Facebook post, a Patiala-based lawyer claimed that some pro-Khalistan elements called and verbally abused Seerat Kaur.

"If threatening and abusing children will get you Khalistan?" Brar asked. "Are you going to get Khalistan this way by threatening and abusing children… Such people are a blot on Sikhism," wrote Brar.

Punjab CM's ex-wife Inderpreet Kaur Grewal, who lives in the US with daughter Seerat Kaur, 21, and son Dilshan, 18, confirmed the incident by sharing the post and wrote, "Thanks, I really appreciate."

Recently, a group of pro-Khalistan protesters attacked the Indian consulate in San Francisco. They broke open the makeshift security barriers raised by the city police and installed two so-called Khalistani flags on the consulate premises.

The United States has been taking the safety and security of the diplomatic missions that are present in our country "quite seriously".

On Thursday, US Department of State principal deputy spokesperson Vedant Patel said the United States has been taking the safety and security of the diplomatic missions present in the country "quite seriously".