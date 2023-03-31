Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bhagwant Mann's daughter threatened by pro-Khalistan elements in United States, claims Swati Maliwal

    Brar said Inderpreet told her about the abusive phone calls from pro-Khalistan elements, adding that some resolution has been passed in a gurudwara asking separatists to gherao Seerat and Dilshan over the ongoing crackdown in Punjab.

    Bhagwant Mann's daughter threatened by pro-Khalistan elements in United States, claims Swati Maliwal AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Mar 31, 2023, 2:02 PM IST

    Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal on Friday (March 31) appealed to Indian embassy in the United States to ensure safety of Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's daughter who reportedly received threat calls from pro-Khalistan elements.

    According to reports, CM Mann's daughter, Seerat Kaur, living in US, received the alleged threat calls amid protests by pro-Khalistan protestors against manhunt on radical Sikh preacher Amritpal Singh and his associates in Punjab.

    Also read: Madhya Pradesh: Woman shockingly resurfaces nine years after father and brother jailed for her murder

    In a tweet, Swati Maliwal said, "Read reports of Punjab CM Shri @BhagwantMann’s daughter receiving death threats in the USA. It is an act of extreme cowardice. I appeal to the @IndianEmbassyUS to ensure her safety."

    In a Facebook post, a Patiala-based lawyer claimed that some pro-Khalistan elements called and verbally abused Seerat Kaur.

    "If threatening and abusing children will get you Khalistan?" Brar asked. "Are you going to get Khalistan this way by threatening and abusing children… Such people are a blot on Sikhism," wrote Brar.

    Punjab CM's ex-wife Inderpreet Kaur Grewal, who lives in the US with daughter Seerat Kaur, 21, and son Dilshan, 18, confirmed the incident by sharing the post and wrote, "Thanks, I really appreciate."

    Also read: Khalistan radical preacher Amritpal Singh says he 'won't surrender' in new Facebook live video

    Brar said Inderpreet told her about the abusive phone calls from pro-Khalistan elements, adding that some resolution has been passed in a gurudwara asking separatists to gherao Seerat and Dilshan over the ongoing crackdown in Punjab.

    Recently, a group of pro-Khalistan protesters attacked the Indian consulate in San Francisco. They broke open the makeshift security barriers raised by the city police and installed two so-called Khalistani flags on the consulate premises.

    The United States has been taking the safety and security of the diplomatic missions that are present in our country "quite seriously".

    Also read: 8,428 plates of Idlis! Hyderabad Swiggy user spent Rs 6 lakh in 1 year on fluffy breakfast delicacy

    On Thursday, US Department of State principal deputy spokesperson Vedant Patel said the United States has been taking the safety and security of the diplomatic missions present in the country "quite seriously".

    Last Updated Mar 31, 2023, 2:02 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    At least 24 detained for violence during Ram Navami processions in Gujarat Vadodara gcw

    At least 24 detained for violence during Ram Navami processions in Gujarat's Vadodara

    IIT Bombay student suicide: Abetment, Atrocities FIR registered against unidentified accused - adt

    IIT Bombay student suicide: Abetment, Atrocities FIR registered against unidentified accused

    Karnataka Election 2023: Why Lingayats hold key to electoral outcome snt

    Karnataka Election 2023: Why Lingayats hold key to electoral outcome

    Petrol diesel prices in Kerala to increase by Rs 2 from April 1 anr

    Petrol, diesel prices in Kerala to increase by Rs 2 from April 1

    Madhya Pradesh: Woman shockingly resurfaces nine years after father and brother jailed for her murder AJR

    Madhya Pradesh: Woman shockingly resurfaces nine years after father and brother jailed for her murder

    Recent Stories

    'Bollywood is soft power': Fans slam makers for Ajay Devgn eating chicken in Bholaa; know details vma

    'Bollywood is soft power': Fans slam makers for Ajay Devgn eating chicken in Bholaa; know details

    Bihar Board 10th Result 2023 declared at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in 2023; know pass percentage, toppers list - adt

    Bihar Board 10th Result 2023 declared at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in 2023; know pass percentage, toppers

    At least 24 detained for violence during Ram Navami processions in Gujarat Vadodara gcw

    At least 24 detained for violence during Ram Navami processions in Gujarat's Vadodara

    IIT Bombay student suicide: Abetment, Atrocities FIR registered against unidentified accused - adt

    IIT Bombay student suicide: Abetment, Atrocities FIR registered against unidentified accused

    Murder Mystery 2: Jennifer Aniston shimmers in Manish Malhotra lehenga, Desi Twitter goes gaga AHA

    Murder Mystery 2: Jennifer Aniston shimmers in Manish Malhotra lehenga, Desi Twitter goes gaga

    Recent Videos

    WATCH Namibian cheetah, translocated to India, gives birth to four cubs AJR

    WATCH: Namibian cheetah, translocated to India, gives birth to four cubs

    Video Icon
    Row breaks out in Greater Noida society over Ramzan prayers; police deployed in precaution AJR

    Row breaks out in Greater Noida society over Ramzan prayers; police deployed in precaution

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS 2022-23, Chennai/3rd ODI: Will not judge batters based on a couple of poor shots - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd ODI: 'Will not judge batters based on a couple of poor shots' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    Watch German embassy envoy and staff celebrate Naatu Naatu Oscar win on streets of Old Delhi

    'Naatu Naatu' in Chandni Chowk, Germany rolls out embassy challenge (Watch)

    Video Icon
    IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals DC captain David Warner has special message for Rishabh Pant (WATCH)-ayh

    IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals skipper David Warner has special message for Rishabh Pant (WATCH)

    Video Icon