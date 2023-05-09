Karnataka Election 2023: Now Rajasthan in focus as PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi head to poll-bound state

The Prime Minister will begin his visit by first offering prayers at Shrinathji Temple, report said. He will dedicate and lay the foundation stone of infrastructure projects worth over Rs 5,500 crores during his visit.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Wednesday (May 10) visit Sirohi in Rajasthan, the same day when Karnataka would undergo polls. According to Rajasthan BJP chief CP Joshi, PM Modi will hold a public rally on Abu Road in Sirohi.

The Prime Minister will begin his visit by first offering prayers at Shrinathji Temple, report said. He will dedicate and lay the foundation stone of infrastructure projects worth over Rs 5,500 crores during his visit.

Karnataka Election 2023: Political parties not to bring voters in vehicles; here's why

Multiple road and rail sector projects to boost connectivity and facilitate trade and commerce will also be launched. He will also lay the foundation stone for the redevelopment of Udaipur railway station.

According to reports, PM Modi will also visit the Shantivan complex of the Brahma Kumaris on Abu Road and lay the foundation stone for Super Speciality Charitable Global Hospital.

In January this year, PM Modi addressed a public programme in Bhilwara to mark the birth anniversary of Lord Devnarayan revered by Gurjar community, while in February, he addressed a public meeting in Dausa after dedicating Delhi–Dausa–Lalsot section of Delhi-Mumbai Expressway.

Karnataka Election 2023: Bajrang Dal, VHP to recite Hanuman Chalisa across country ahead of May 10 voting

Congress leader and disqualified Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi will also visit Sirohi on May 9 as he is scheduled to attend a training camp of the party at Mount Abu.

Rahul Gandhi will arrive at Udaipur airport by a flight from Delhi and will go to Mount Abu in a chopper and will attend 'Sarvodaya Sangam' camp.

While assembly polls are still at a distant sight, the political momentum has already started picking up in Rajasthan with statements and counter-statements.