Karnataka Election 2023: Bajrang Dal, VHP to recite Hanuman Chalisa across country ahead of May 10 voting

Karnataka Election 2023: The Lingayat and Vokkaliga voters will play a major role in the state. Lingayats comprise 17 percent of the population and Vokkaligas 11 percent. Significantly, Karnataka is the only state in the South where BJP is in power.

Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal have decided to recite 'Hanuman Chalisa' across the country on Tuesday (May 9), just a day ahead of single-phase voting in Karnataka. This move by right-wing groups is in response to the 'Bajrang Dal' ban promised by the Congress party in its manifesto.

It should be noted that the Congress' move to ban the Bajrang Dal backfired and triggered protests by right-wing outfits across the state and in other parts of the country. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also accused it of planning to lock up Lord Hanuman and having problems with Lord Rama.

While the BJP accused Congress of insulting 'Lord Hanuman' and hurting the religious sentiments of Hindus, the grand old party responded by questioning how one can compare Bajrang Bali with Bajrang Dal.

The Karnataka assembly will go to polls on May 10 and the counting of votes will take place on May 13. The majority mark to form the government is 113 seats.

Meanwhile, PM Modi addressed as many as 19 public meetings and held six roadshows. Amit Shah held 16 public rallies and 14 roadshows. BJP chief JP Nadda held 10 public meetings and 16 roadshows.