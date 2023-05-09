Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Karnataka Election 2023: Bajrang Dal, VHP to recite Hanuman Chalisa across country ahead of May 10 voting

    Karnataka Election 2023: The Lingayat and Vokkaliga voters will play a major role in the state. Lingayats comprise 17 percent of the population and Vokkaligas 11 percent. Significantly, Karnataka is the only state in the South where BJP is in power.

    Karnataka Election 2023: Bajrang Dal, VHP to recite Hanuman Chalisa across country ahead of May 10 voting AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published May 9, 2023, 10:10 AM IST

    Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal have decided to recite 'Hanuman Chalisa' across the country on Tuesday (May 9), just a day ahead of single-phase voting in Karnataka. This move by right-wing groups is in response to the 'Bajrang Dal' ban promised by the Congress party in its manifesto.

    It should be noted that the Congress' move to ban the Bajrang Dal backfired and triggered protests by right-wing outfits across the state and in other parts of the country. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also accused it of planning to lock up Lord Hanuman and having problems with Lord Rama.

    Karnataka Election 2023: Goa govt declares paid holiday on voting day; Opposition fumes

    While the BJP accused Congress of insulting 'Lord Hanuman' and hurting the religious sentiments of Hindus, the grand old party responded by questioning how one can compare Bajrang Bali with Bajrang Dal.

    The Karnataka assembly will go to polls on May 10 and the counting of votes will take place on May 13. The majority mark to form the government is 113 seats.

    The Lingayat and Vokkaliga voters will play a major role in the elections. Lingayats comprise 17 percent of the population and Vokkaligas 11 percent. Significantly, Karnataka is the only state in the South where BJP is in power.

    Karnataka Election 2023: PM Modi appeals to voters, says 'Dream of every Kannadiga is my own'

    Meanwhile, PM Modi addressed as many as 19 public meetings and held six roadshows. Amit Shah held 16 public rallies and 14 roadshows. BJP chief JP Nadda held 10 public meetings and 16 roadshows.

    Last Updated May 9, 2023, 10:10 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Karnataka Election 2023: Goa govt declares paid holiday on voting day; Opposition fumes AJR

    Karnataka Election 2023: Goa govt declares paid holiday on voting day; Opposition fumes

    Uttar Pradesh makes 'The Kerala Story' tax-free in the state

    Uttar Pradesh makes 'The Kerala Story' tax-free in the state

    Karnataka Election 2023: PM Modi appeals to voters, says 'Dream of every Kannadiga is my own' AJR

    Karnataka Election 2023: PM Modi appeals to voters, says 'Dream of every Kannadiga is my own'

    All women marching contingent at Republic Day: 'It is not symbolism; it is being progressive'

    All-women marching contingents at Republic Day: 'It is not symbolism; it is being progressive'

    Delhi Metro introduces QR code based paper tickets Here is how to use it gcw

    Delhi Metro introduces QR code-based paper tickets; Here's how to use it

    Recent Stories

    Arijit Singh schools aggressive fan who injured his hand by pulling it mid-concert - WATCH vma

    Arijit Singh schools aggressive fan who injured his hand by pulling it mid-concert - WATCH

    Adipurush Trailer LEAKED: Prabhas fans upset with the leak hours before its official release (WATCH) RBA

    Adipurush Trailer LEAKED: Prabhas fans upset with the leak hours before its official release (WATCH)

    Karnataka Election 2023: Goa govt declares paid holiday on voting day; Opposition fumes AJR

    Karnataka Election 2023: Goa govt declares paid holiday on voting day; Opposition fumes

    Uttar Pradesh makes 'The Kerala Story' tax-free in the state

    Uttar Pradesh makes 'The Kerala Story' tax-free in the state

    Who is Priyadarshi Pulikonda? Balagam star wins best actor award in Swedish International Film Festival 2023 RBA

    Who is Priyadarshi Pulikonda? Balagam star wins best actor award in Swedish International Film Festival 2023

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon