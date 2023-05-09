Karnataka Election 2023: Political parties not to bring voters in vehicles; here's why

The Election Commission has called upon the voters to participate in the voting process voluntarily without succumbing to any desire, lure, influence or threat. In this election, 5,30,85,566 voters including 2,66,82,156 male, 2,63,98,483 female and 4,927 other voters are eligible to vote in the state.

Voting for the Karnataka assembly elections will be held on May 10 from 7 am to 6 pm. The Election Commission of India (ECI) is making necessary preparations for the polls. All eligible voters are called upon to vote without fail.

According to the election rules, no party or candidate can bring voters in vehicles from outside the constituency or within the constituency to vote.

Bringing any voter in a bus or other vehicle is an offense punishable under the Representation of the People Act and the Indian Penal Code. It has been warned that strict action will be taken against those concerned in accordance with the law if this is violated.

As the polling for the assembly elections will be held on May 10, the open election campaign will end at 6 pm on Monday. Thereafter, any political parties and candidates contesting elections, their election agents and supporters are prohibited from openly campaigning. But there is no restriction on candidates going door-to-door canvassing and distributing pamphlets. An instruction has been given to ensure that the Representation of the People Act-1951 and the Election Model Code of Conduct are not violated.

Non-voters should leave the constituency. The non-voters of the constituency should go out of the constituency within 48 hours before polling. Officials have taken action to send the non-voters out of the constituency after checking the lists of those staying in the welfare halls, community halls/hotels and guest houses. Violation of the rules will be punishable under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code. Commissioners of Police and District Superintendents of Police have been instructed to comply with this order. In order to facilitate the polling on May 10, to maintain peace and law and order, the Karnataka Panchayat Raj Act-1993, under Rule 36, has banned fairs, cattle fairs, festivals and urus on the day of polling.

As per section 25 of the Negotiable Instruments Act-1881, salaries to employees are limited to the offices of state and central government offices, various associations and private institutions (aided educational institutions), local bodies, nationalized and other banks to facilitate voting on polling day. Holidays have been announced for the following offices.

