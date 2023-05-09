Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Karnataka Election 2023: Political parties not to bring voters in vehicles; here's why

    The Election Commission has called upon the voters to participate in the voting process voluntarily without succumbing to any desire, lure, influence or threat. In this election, 5,30,85,566 voters including 2,66,82,156 male, 2,63,98,483 female and 4,927 other voters are eligible to vote in the state.

    Karnataka Election 2023: Political parties not to bring voters in vehicles; here's why AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published May 9, 2023, 10:17 AM IST

    Voting for the Karnataka assembly elections will be held on May 10 from 7 am to 6 pm. The Election Commission of India (ECI) is making necessary preparations for the polls. All eligible voters are called upon to vote without fail.

    According to the election rules, no party or candidate can bring voters in vehicles from outside the constituency or within the constituency to vote.

    Bringing any voter in a bus or other vehicle is an offense punishable under the Representation of the People Act and the Indian Penal Code. It has been warned that strict action will be taken against those concerned in accordance with the law if this is violated.

    Karnataka Election 2023: Bajrang Dal, VHP to recite Hanuman Chalisa across country ahead of May 10 voting

    The Election Commission has called upon the voters to participate in the voting process voluntarily without succumbing to any desire, lure, influence or threat. In this election, 5,30,85,566 voters including 2,66,82,156 male, 2,63,98,483 female and 4,927 other voters are eligible to vote in the state.

    As the polling for the assembly elections will be held on May 10, the open election campaign will end at 6 pm on Monday. Thereafter, any political parties and candidates contesting elections, their election agents and supporters are prohibited from openly campaigning. But there is no restriction on candidates going door-to-door canvassing and distributing pamphlets. An instruction has been given to ensure that the Representation of the People Act-1951 and the Election Model Code of Conduct are not violated.

    Karnataka Election 2023: Goa govt declares paid holiday on voting day; Opposition fumes

    Non-voters should leave the constituency. The non-voters of the constituency should go out of the constituency within 48 hours before polling. Officials have taken action to send the non-voters out of the constituency after checking the lists of those staying in the welfare halls, community halls/hotels and guest houses. Violation of the rules will be punishable under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code. Commissioners of Police and District Superintendents of Police have been instructed to comply with this order. In order to facilitate the polling on May 10, to maintain peace and law and order, the Karnataka Panchayat Raj Act-1993, under Rule 36, has banned fairs, cattle fairs, festivals and urus on the day of polling.

    As per section 25 of the Negotiable Instruments Act-1881, salaries to employees are limited to the offices of state and central government offices, various associations and private institutions (aided educational institutions), local bodies, nationalized and other banks to facilitate voting on polling day. Holidays have been announced for the following offices.

    Karnataka Election 2023: PM Modi appeals to voters, says 'Dream of every Kannadiga is my own'

    Last Updated May 9, 2023, 10:26 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Karnataka Election 2023: Bajrang Dal, VHP to recite Hanuman Chalisa across country ahead of May 10 voting AJR

    Karnataka Election 2023: Bajrang Dal, VHP to recite Hanuman Chalisa across country ahead of May 10 voting

    Karnataka Election 2023: Goa govt declares paid holiday on voting day; Opposition fumes AJR

    Karnataka Election 2023: Goa govt declares paid holiday on voting day; Opposition fumes

    Uttar Pradesh makes 'The Kerala Story' tax-free in the state

    Uttar Pradesh makes 'The Kerala Story' tax-free in the state

    Karnataka Election 2023: PM Modi appeals to voters, says 'Dream of every Kannadiga is my own' AJR

    Karnataka Election 2023: PM Modi appeals to voters, says 'Dream of every Kannadiga is my own'

    All women marching contingent at Republic Day: 'It is not symbolism; it is being progressive'

    All-women marching contingents at Republic Day: 'It is not symbolism; it is being progressive'

    Recent Stories

    Adipurush trailer launch in Hyderabad: Prabhas, Kriti Sanon's film gets thumbs up from fans, say visual treat RBA

    Adipurush trailer launch in Hyderabad: Prabhas, Kriti Sanon's film gets thumbs up from fans,say 'visual treat'

    Karnataka Election 2023: Bajrang Dal, VHP to recite Hanuman Chalisa across country ahead of May 10 voting AJR

    Karnataka Election 2023: Bajrang Dal, VHP to recite Hanuman Chalisa across country ahead of May 10 voting

    Arijit Singh schools aggressive fan who injured his hand by pulling it mid-concert - WATCH vma

    Arijit Singh schools aggressive fan who injured his hand by pulling it mid-concert - WATCH

    Adipurush Trailer LEAKED: Prabhas fans upset with the leak hours before its official release (WATCH) RBA

    Adipurush Trailer LEAKED: Prabhas fans upset with the leak hours before its official release (WATCH)

    Karnataka Election 2023: Goa govt declares paid holiday on voting day; Opposition fumes AJR

    Karnataka Election 2023: Goa govt declares paid holiday on voting day; Opposition fumes

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon