Karnataka Election 2023: JP Nadda releases BJP's manifesto in presence of CM Basavaraj Bommai, BS Yediyurappa

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday (May 1) released its manifesto for the Karnataka Assembly elections. The manifesto was unveiled by BJP national president JP Nadda in the presence of Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and his predecessor and Lingayat stalwart BS Yediyurappa.

Speaking to reporters, after the release of manifesto for the state Assembly polls, CM Bommai said, "It's a people's manifesto and a roadmap of how Karnataka will be governed."

On Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held three poll rallies in Karnataka, regarded by BJP as its "gateway to the South", in the districts of Kolar, Channapattna, and Belur. He is slated to hold up to 12 to 15 rallies around the state over the next seven days.

Meanwhile, the Congress, which is looking to come back to power, made several promises on Sunday including for women primarily the Anganwadi, Asha, and other women workers.

Addressing a poll rally, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi said that if Congress wins the assembly elections, the honorarium for women working in Anganwadi will be increased to Rs 15,000 per month while for Mini Anganwadi workers, it would be enhanced to Rs 10,000 per month.

For Asha workers, she said the monthly payments would be fixed at Rs 8,000 per month and Rs 5,000 per month for women working in the mid-day meal programme.

Assembly polls will be held in Karnataka on May 10. Counting of votes will take place on May 13.