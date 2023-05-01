Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Truly stunning...' Amit Shah raves about Coorg's natural beauty

    Amit Shah visited the hill station on Saturday during the ongoing campaigning for the May 10 assembly elections in the state and released on Instagram and Twitter some pictures and videos of the tourist destination.

    Karnataka Election 2023 truly stunning Amit Shah raves about Coorg natural beauty
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published May 1, 2023, 10:50 AM IST

    Even as his sensational interview with Asianet Suvarna News took the Kanataka election fever several notches up, Union Minister Amit Shah was in Coorg this weekend, and he could not stop raving about its beauty.

    Floored by the beautiful landscapes, Shah posted on Twitter tagging Incredible India: "The natural beauty of Coorg is truly stunning. Its emerald-green forests and stunning landscapes are sights to behold. The BJP government in Karnataka will prioritize promoting and conserving such places blessed by nature."

    Shah described the scenic beauty of Coorg in Karnataka as "stunning" and said the BJP government in the state will prioritise promoting and conserving such places blessed by nature.

    Shah visited the hill station on Saturday during the ongoing campaigning for the May 10 assembly elections in the state and released on Instagram and Twitter some pictures and videos of the tourist destination.

    Missed the Super Exclusive interview with Union Home Minister Amit Shah? Watch it below

    Last Updated May 1, 2023, 10:51 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    From the India Gate Asianet News Network Political Gossip Episode 24

    From the India Gate: Minister's haunted bungalow, Delhi Files and more

    Enthralling fireworks displayed at Thrissur Pooram; Iconic festival to conclude today anr

    Enthralling fireworks displayed at Thrissur Pooram; Iconic festival to conclude today

    Lionel Messi spotted during 'Kudamattam' at Kerala's iconic Thrissur Pooram (WATCH)

    Lionel Messi spotted during 'Kudamattam' at Kerala's iconic Thrissur Pooram (WATCH)

    It may be your Kerala story it is not our Kerala story Shashi Tharoor slams Adah Sharma-starrer film

    'It may be 'your' Kerala story; it is not 'our' Kerala story...' Shashi Tharoor slams Adah Sharma-starrer film

    Thrissur Pooram witnesses magnificent 'Kudamattam'; Fireworks on Monday at 3 am anr

    Thrissur Pooram witnesses magnificent 'Kudamattam'; Fireworks on Monday at 3 am

    Recent Stories

    The Kerala Story controversy: CBFC confirms ten big changes in Adah Sharma's film; read details vma

    The Kerala Story controversy: CBFC confirms ten big changes in Adah Sharma's film; read details

    From the India Gate Asianet News Network Political Gossip Episode 24

    From the India Gate: Minister's haunted bungalow, Delhi Files and more

    Enthralling fireworks displayed at Thrissur Pooram; Iconic festival to conclude today anr

    Enthralling fireworks displayed at Thrissur Pooram; Iconic festival to conclude today

    Who was Chaitanya? Telugu choreographer dies by suicide; says 'I can't bear...' in his last video RBA

    Who was Chaitanya? Telugu choreographer dies by suicide; says 'I can't bear...' in his last video

    Happy Birthday Ajith Kumar: Glance at superstar's net-worth, salary, luxurious cars/bikes and more vma

    Happy Birthday Ajith Kumar: Glance at superstar's net-worth, salary, luxurious cars/bikes and more

    Recent Videos

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: 'Cycling is in my blood; this event changed my life'

    MTB Shimla 2023: 'Cycling is in my blood; this event changed my life'

    Video Icon