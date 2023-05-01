'Truly stunning...' Amit Shah raves about Coorg's natural beauty

Amit Shah visited the hill station on Saturday during the ongoing campaigning for the May 10 assembly elections in the state and released on Instagram and Twitter some pictures and videos of the tourist destination.

Even as his sensational interview with Asianet Suvarna News took the Kanataka election fever several notches up, Union Minister Amit Shah was in Coorg this weekend, and he could not stop raving about its beauty.

Floored by the beautiful landscapes, Shah posted on Twitter tagging Incredible India: "The natural beauty of Coorg is truly stunning. Its emerald-green forests and stunning landscapes are sights to behold. The BJP government in Karnataka will prioritize promoting and conserving such places blessed by nature."

Shah described the scenic beauty of Coorg in Karnataka as "stunning" and said the BJP government in the state will prioritise promoting and conserving such places blessed by nature.

