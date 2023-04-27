Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Karnataka Election 2023: JD(S) supremo Deve Gowda to campaign till May 8 at 42 places

    Former Prime Minister and Janata Dal (Secular) supremo H D Deve Gowda on Thursday said he will campaign for his party at 42 places in the next 11 days in the run-up to the Assembly elections in Karnataka.

    First Published Apr 27, 2023, 3:10 PM IST

    In the lead-up to the Assembly elections in Karnataka, former prime minister and Janata Dal (Secular) leader H D Deve Gowda said on Thursday that he will campaign for his party at 42 locations over the course of the next 11 days.

    The 89-year-old said he will take rest once in a week keeping in view his health condition. “Starting from tomorrow I will campaign till May 8 at 42 places. This is a tentative programme. I will take rest once in a week keeping health conditions in mind because I have to take an injection once in a week,” Gowda, who will turn 90 on May 18, said in a press conference.

    He said the party had nominated 211 candidates, of whom two withdrew and two had their nominations rejected. 207 JD(S) applicants are therefore competing. Aside from this, the JD (S) has pledged its support to three candidates from the CPI(M) and three from the Republican Party of India.

    Earlier, former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda announced that he will campaign for the party's official candidate in Mandya and that he will use all of his resources to ensure the candidate's win. This comes as the party is dealing with mutiny in its bastion of Mandya. He said that Mandya's residents are aware of his contributions to the area. The people who will be blessing the JD(S) candidate will take into account the programmes he delivered.

    Gowda said his party will get a “working majority” in the May 10 Karnataka assembly polls on the back of his son and former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy’s work as the two-time chief minister. The 224-member Assembly would be chosen through elections on May 10, and the results would be announced on May 13.

    Last Updated Apr 27, 2023, 3:10 PM IST
