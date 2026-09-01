Karnataka CM DK Shivakumar visited Kadampur village in Gadag to assess crop damage from drought. He assured farmers the government is reviewing the situation and will declare more drought-affected taluks after submitting a report to the central government.

Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Tuesday visited farmers' fields in Kadampur village of Gadag district and held discussions with local farmers over crop damage caused by drought conditions.

During the visit, farmers apprised the Chief Minister of the drought situation in the district and appealed to him to declare the remaining six taluks in Gadag as drought-affected areas.

CM Assures Review of Drought Situation

Responding to the farmers' appeal, Shivakumar assured that the state government was reviewing the drought situation and would visit more areas to assess the extent of crop damage. "We are reviewing the drought situation. We will visit more areas and assess them. After studying the situation, we will submit a report to the central government, and in accordance with the central guidelines, the drought-affected taluks will be declared," the Chief Minister said.

Shivakumar said the state government has already declared 102 taluks as drought-affected, while surveys are still underway in several other taluks. "We have already declared 102 taluks as drought-affected. Surveys are still underway in several other taluks. We need to get the reports within a week or 15 days and make a decision accordingly," he said.

Speaking to the media, CM Shivakumar said, "We have already declared 102 taluks as drought-affected. Surveys are still underway in several other taluks. We need to get the reports within a week or 15 days and make a decision accordingly. When the Central Government team arrives tomorrow morning, we have to present and justify our case before them. We have been receiving information about a lack of adequate data from Dharwad and Gadag. That is why I am going there myself. I will also visit Bagalkot. No one needs to panic."

The Chief Minister's visit comes amid concerns over drought conditions and crop damage in Gadag district, with farmers seeking government intervention and recognition of the affected areas. Minister Basavaraj Rayareddy, former ministers, MLAs including H.K. Patil, along with several leaders and senior officials, were present during the visit. (ANI)