Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai tests positive for COVID, cancels Delhi trip

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai was set to attend the 3rd meeting of the National Committee of 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to Delhi.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai cancelled his trip to Delhi after testing positive for Coronavirus, the CM informed on Saturday. Taking to Twitter, Bommai wrote: "I have secluded myself at home after testing positive with Covid-19 with few symptoms. Please separate yourself and get tested if you have contact with me in the previous several days. My flight to Delhi has been cancelled." He said he has isolated himself at home.

During his visit to Delhi, Basavraj Bommai was scheduled to attend both the 7th meeting of the Governing Council of NITI Aayog and the 3rd meeting of the National Committee of the "Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav," which is led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Additionally, he was scheduled to meet with BJP national leadership to discuss current events in the state and the next assembly elections in 2023.

The State High-Level Clearance Committee (SHLCC), the opening of the annual Independence Day flower show at Lalbagh's glass house, the Annual General Meeting of Bangalore Chamber of Industry and Commerce (BCIC), and other events were among the gatherings that Bommai attended throughout the day on Friday.

Following an opening ceremony presided over by the chief minister of Karnataka, Basavaraj Bommai, the Independence Day flower exhibition at the Lalbagh Botanical Garden officially began on Friday. After a two-year hiatus, the flower and fruit exhibition this year is dedicated to the father-and-son Kannada cinema stars Dr. Rajkumar and Puneeth Rajkumar. The late Puneeth Rajkumar's brothers, Shivrajkumar and Raghavendra Rajkumar, were also present.