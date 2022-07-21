Karnataka tops NITI Aayog's India Innovation Index for third time; followed by Telangana, Haryana

Manipur topped first place in the 'North East and Hill States' category, while Chandigarh topped in the 'Union Territory and City States' category.

Karnataka has topped the NITI Aayog's India Innovation Index (2021) for the third time in a row; the state has also topped the list in both previous editions.

Ashwath Narayan, Minister of Information Technology, tweeted, "Karnataka strikes again! Thanks to the capable leadership and guidance of PM Narendra Modi avaru and (former chief minister) BS Yedyiurappa avaru, the state has topped the NITI Aayog's India Innovation Index 2021. Our government, led by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai avaru, appreciates the industry's assistance."

The India Innovation Index ranks states and union territories based on their ability to innovate. The first edition was published in October 2019, with the second following in January 2021.

Telangana, Haryana, and Maharashtra were ranked second, third, and fourth in the latest edition. Manipur topped first place in the 'North East and Hill States' category, while Chandigarh topped first place in the 'Union Territory and City States' category.

Karnataka's high score was attributed to its exceptional performance in attracting FDI, or foreign direct investment, and a large number of venture capital deals, as per the report.

A member of the NITI Aayog, Dr VK Saraswat, who was present at the report's launch, stated, "Innovation is the key to long-term, inclusive growth. It has the potential to assist us in addressing the most pressing issues of our time, such as lifting millions out of poverty, creating job opportunities, and paving the way for an Aatmanirbhar Bharat."

Earlier this week, Ola Electric, a Bengaluru-based electric two-wheeler manufacturer, announced a $500 million investment in a battery innovation centre to be established in the city.

Days earlier, the State Bank of India announced the establishment of a separate branch in Karnataka to facilitate the necessary credit facility for startups. This will go live next month.

