Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Karnataka tops NITI Aayog's India Innovation Index for third time; followed by Telangana, Haryana

    Manipur topped first place in the 'North East and Hill States' category, while Chandigarh topped in the 'Union Territory and City States' category.

    Karnataka tops NITI Aayog's India Innovation Index for third time; followed by Telangana, Haryana
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Jul 21, 2022, 4:58 PM IST

    Karnataka has topped the NITI Aayog's India Innovation Index (2021) for the third time in a row; the state has also topped the list in both previous editions.

    Ashwath Narayan, Minister of Information Technology, tweeted, "Karnataka strikes again! Thanks to the capable leadership and guidance of PM Narendra Modi avaru and (former chief minister) BS Yedyiurappa avaru, the state has topped the NITI Aayog's India Innovation Index 2021. Our government, led by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai avaru, appreciates the industry's assistance."

     

    The India Innovation Index ranks states and union territories based on their ability to innovate. The first edition was published in October 2019, with the second following in January 2021.

    Telangana, Haryana, and Maharashtra were ranked second, third, and fourth in the latest edition. Manipur topped first place in the 'North East and Hill States' category, while Chandigarh topped first place in the 'Union Territory and City States' category.

    Karnataka's high score was attributed to its exceptional performance in attracting FDI, or foreign direct investment, and a large number of venture capital deals, as per the report.

    A member of the NITI Aayog, Dr VK Saraswat, who was present at the report's launch, stated, "Innovation is the key to long-term, inclusive growth. It has the potential to assist us in addressing the most pressing issues of our time, such as lifting millions out of poverty, creating job opportunities, and paving the way for an Aatmanirbhar Bharat."

    Earlier this week, Ola Electric, a Bengaluru-based electric two-wheeler manufacturer, announced a $500 million investment in a battery innovation centre to be established in the city.

    Days earlier, the State Bank of India announced the establishment of a separate branch in Karnataka to facilitate the necessary credit facility for startups. This will go live next month.

    Also Read: Modi government, NITI Aayog get pat on the back from the UN

    Also Read: Gujarat tops NITI Aayog's State Energy and Climate Index-Round 1 list, followed by Kerala and Punjab

    Also Read: PM Narendra Modi launches 100 Kisan drones across India

    Last Updated Jul 21, 2022, 4:58 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Mamata Banerjee targets BJP at mega Martyrs' Day rally in Kolkata

    Mamata breathes fire on BJP at mega Martyrs' Day rally in Kolkata

    Congress workers torch vehicle in Bengaluru BJP asks Is it Satyagraha or Duragrah gcw

    Congress workers torch vehicle in Bengaluru; BJP asks, 'Is it Satyagrah or Duragrah?'

    NCP chief Sharad Pawar dissolves all NCP cells, departments after MVA collapse - adt

    NCP chief Sharad Pawar dissolves all party cells, departments after MVA collapse

    Opposition rallies behind Sonia Gandhi; says leaders being deliberately targeted

    Opposition rallies behind Sonia Gandhi; says leaders being deliberately targeted

    NEET exam innerwear row: Kerala Police arrests 2 more persons

    NEET exam innerwear row: Kerala Police arrests 2 more persons

    Recent Stories

    Headmaster, another masterpiece from Rajiv Nath hits the screens on July 29th

    Headmaster, another masterpiece from Rajiv Nath hits the screens on July 29th

    Ranbir Kapoor Sanjay Dutt Vaani Kapoor Shamshera Box Office prediction drb

    Shamshera Box Office Prediction: Ranbir Kapoor starrer expected to beat Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2's collection

    Maldives to Sri Lanka to Jamaica and more- 60 countries visa-free for Indian passport holders (Full List) RBA

    Maldives to Sri Lanka to Jamaica and more- 60 countries visa-free for Indian passport holders (Full List)

    Ex-Ferrari chief reveals 7-time world champion Michael Schumacher watches F1 races snt

    Ex-Ferrari chief reveals 7-time world champion Schumacher watches F1 races

    IND vs WI 2022: Simmons asserts West Indies/Windies importance of batting entire 50 overs against India Shikhar Dhawan and co-ayh

    IND vs WI 2022: Simmons asserts Windies' importance of batting entire 50 overs against Dhawan and co

    Recent Videos

    India at 75: Backward castes who fought for Independence snt

    India@75: Backward castes who fought for Independence

    Video Icon
    Video Speeding ambulance skids, crashes against Udupi toll plaza; 4 dead

    Video: Speeding ambulance skids, crashes against Udupi toll plaza; 4 dead

    Video Icon
    Karnataka leg of the Asianet News-NCC Vajra Jayanti Yatra flagged off

    Karnataka leg of the Asianet News-NCC Vajra Jayanti Yatra flagged off

    Video Icon
    Congress MPs stage protest with curd packets inside Rajya Sabha

    Congress MPs stage protest with curd packets inside Rajya Sabha

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Jamnalal Bajaj, the industrialist who fought for India's freedom

    India@75: Jamnalal Bajaj, the industrialist who fought for India's freedom

    Video Icon