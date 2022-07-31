Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    NBA 2021: Karnataka CM Bommai felicitates COVID-19 warriors; see full list of winners

    First Published Jul 31, 2022, 1:05 PM IST

    Namma Bengaluru Foundation recognized the efforts of COVID-19 warriors (Arogya Yodharu) in the 12th edition of the Namma Bengaluru Awards.

    NBA

    There are countless men, women, and children operating in the shadows, away from the light and glamour of fame and money, silently striving to make Bengaluru a better place for all of us to live in a city of over 13 million and counting. In an attempt to recognise, honour, and celebrate these exceptional people and their contributions to our city, the Namma Bengaluru Awards were created. Namma Bengaluru Foundation (NBF) created these awards to express its gratitude to the Real Heroes who tirelessly fight to improve Bengaluru as a place to live. 

    NBA

    The Arogya Yodharu Awards nominations have been received, and residents have submitted names of their unsung COVID heroes who have genuinely demonstrated that you don't need to be in a position of authority to accomplish great things. There are everyday individuals who have accomplished exceptional things around us, and the awards aim to honour them and show our appreciation. 

    The honourable Chief Minister of the state of Karnataka, Shri Basavaraj Bommai, and the honourable Minister of Health and Family Welfare presented awards to the winners in the following categories.

    1. Healthcare Professional of the Year: Winner – Dr Bhaskar Rajakumar and Dr Sunil Karnath.
    2. Frontline Worker of the Year: Winner – Shri Shouri Raju & Shri Anthony Swamy Kutty
    3. Social Work Organisation of the Year: Winner – Mercy Mission (Mercy Angels)
    4. Social Work Individual of the Year: Winner – Shri Arjun S.
    5. Healthcare professional of the year (Posthumus): Winner – Late Dr K V Amarnath
    6. Social Work Individual of the Year (Under 21): Winner – Shri K. Venugopal.
    7. Namma Bengalurean of the Year: Winner – Dr Ravindra Mehta.

    NBA

    Bommai said, "We should not forget about our history and learn from the pandemic to be resilient and fight all obstacles in life. The citizens of Bangalore should all work together for the well being of the city and as a unit must ensure that all the civil society work together for the upliftment of Bengaluru." 

    He applauded Namma Bengaluru Foundation for remembering the COVID warriors and awarding them for their selfless service to society. He congratulated all the winners and all the Covid warriors of the city for their exemplary work in the city for Covid safety during Covid 19. 

    NBA

    The Namma Bengaluru Awards are an innovative programme to honour unsung heroes who quietly and selflessly endeavour to improve Bengaluru. The Trust's mission is to honour, commemorate, and pay tribute to the unsung heroes who have been nominated by Bengalureans for their outstanding contributions to the city.

