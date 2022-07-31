NBA 2021: Karnataka CM Bommai felicitates COVID-19 warriors; see full list of winners

Namma Bengaluru Foundation recognized the efforts of COVID-19 warriors (Arogya Yodharu) in the 12th edition of the Namma Bengaluru Awards.

NBA

There are countless men, women, and children operating in the shadows, away from the light and glamour of fame and money, silently striving to make Bengaluru a better place for all of us to live in a city of over 13 million and counting. In an attempt to recognise, honour, and celebrate these exceptional people and their contributions to our city, the Namma Bengaluru Awards were created. Namma Bengaluru Foundation (NBF) created these awards to express its gratitude to the Real Heroes who tirelessly fight to improve Bengaluru as a place to live. Also Read | 3 Jharkhand Congress MLAs caught with cash in Bengal, party alleges BJP's 'Operation Lotus' exposed

NBA

The Arogya Yodharu Awards nominations have been received, and residents have submitted names of their unsung COVID heroes who have genuinely demonstrated that you don't need to be in a position of authority to accomplish great things. There are everyday individuals who have accomplished exceptional things around us, and the awards aim to honour them and show our appreciation. The honourable Chief Minister of the state of Karnataka, Shri Basavaraj Bommai, and the honourable Minister of Health and Family Welfare presented awards to the winners in the following categories. 1. Healthcare Professional of the Year: Winner – Dr Bhaskar Rajakumar and Dr Sunil Karnath.

2. Frontline Worker of the Year: Winner – Shri Shouri Raju & Shri Anthony Swamy Kutty

3. Social Work Organisation of the Year: Winner – Mercy Mission (Mercy Angels)

4. Social Work Individual of the Year: Winner – Shri Arjun S.

5. Healthcare professional of the year (Posthumus): Winner – Late Dr K V Amarnath

6. Social Work Individual of the Year (Under 21): Winner – Shri K. Venugopal.

7. Namma Bengalurean of the Year: Winner – Dr Ravindra Mehta.

NBA

Bommai said, "We should not forget about our history and learn from the pandemic to be resilient and fight all obstacles in life. The citizens of Bangalore should all work together for the well being of the city and as a unit must ensure that all the civil society work together for the upliftment of Bengaluru." He applauded Namma Bengaluru Foundation for remembering the COVID warriors and awarding them for their selfless service to society. He congratulated all the winners and all the Covid warriors of the city for their exemplary work in the city for Covid safety during Covid 19. Also Read | 'Letters To Self': English version of PM Modi's book of poetry coming soon

NBA