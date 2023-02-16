Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Karnataka Budget 2023: CM Bommai to present budget on February 17

    Karnataka Budget 2023: CM Bommai, who also holds the Finance portfolio, will be presenting the budget. The upcoming budget is important for the ruling BJP as it will be the last one ahead of assembly elections by May. Know when will the Chief Minister present the budget.

    Karnataka Budget 2023 CM Basavaraj Bommai to present budget on February 17 gcw
    First Published Feb 16, 2023, 3:58 PM IST

    Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will present the state budget on February 17 at 10:15 am, and asserted that it would be "pro-people". He listed various government programmes that are currently being implemented in the state and indicated that the future budget will be focused on programmes that would provide additional help to the working classes, women, and youth.

    The budget will be presented by Bommai, who also holds the Finance ministry. The upcoming budget is essential for the ruling BJP as it will be the last one ahead of assembly elections by May.

    In response to a query, the Chief Minister stated that "it would be an electoral budget" due to the upcoming elections. "It will be pro-people budget. There are a lot of programmes in mind like the ones implemented in Assam and Gujarat, but announcing them is different from implementing them on ground. They have to be looked into," he said.

    Also Read | Karnataka Budget 2023: Here's what to expect from BJP government's last budget; check details

    Bommai said that a special programme is being developed for families headed by women to assist women in managing their homes and their lives. He lashed out at Congress for breaking its commitment to give the state 200 free power units each month after it took office, claiming that the party had previously driven the state's Electricity Supply Companies (ESCOMs) to the verge of bankruptcy by piling on debt.

    In his previous budget, CM Bommai had allocated Rs 2.65 lakh crore. In that Rs 65 thousand crores was allocated for Sarvodaya and welfare development sector. Rs 55,000 crores to boost economic development, Rs 56,000 crores for governance reforms and public services, and Rs 43,000 crores for women's empowerment and welfare were allocated.

    Also read: Aadi Mahotsav 2023: PM Modi inaugurates tribal festival; says India's diversity, grandness standing tall today

    (With PTI inputs)

    Last Updated Feb 16, 2023, 4:03 PM IST
