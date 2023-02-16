Aadi Mahotsav 2023: PM Modi inaugurates tribal festival; says India's diversity, grandness standing tall today

The Aadi Mahotsav, which celebrates the spirit of tribal culture, crafts, cuisine, commerce and traditional art, is an annual initiative of the Tribal Cooperative Marketing Development Federation Limited (TRIFED) under the Ministry of Tribal Affairs.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday (February 16) asserted that the country is working for the tribal population with a pride that was not seen earlier, stressing that their welfare is a matter of "personal relations and sentiments" for him.

The Prime Minister inaugurated 'Aadi Mahotsav', a mega national tribal festival to showcase the tribal culture on a large scale, and listed steps taken by his government since 2014 to boost progress of the community.

"For the first time, a tribal in Droupadi Murmu has occupied the top constitutional post in the country," he said, adding the budgetary allocation for the community has risen manifold since 2014.

The Prime Minister also called upon the people of Delhi and neighbouring states to visit the festival to witness the rich tribal culture and nutritious food products being showcased from across the country. "Let's ensure that they sell all their products," PM Modi said.

"The government is now going from Delhi to those considered remote and bringing them in the mainstream," he said. "Tribals played a big role in India's freedom movement but attempts were made for decades to ignore these golden chapters and the sacrifices made by men and women from the community," he said, adding his government is now bringing them to light in the "Amrit Kaal".

"Aadi Mahotsav celebrates India's glorious tribal culture and traditions. It is taking our strength of 'unity in diversity' to new heights. It makes our idea of 'vikas and virasat' livelier," he said.

He said he has tried to ensure that gifts given to foreign leaders include the works of tribals. The prime minister has often highlighted the traditional lifestyle of tribals who have traditionally practised sustainable development and which offers solutions to the challenges of climate change and global warming.

Pradhan Mantri Vishwakarma Kaushal Samman (PM-VIKAS), a recently announced scheme, will also help boost skills and craftsmanship among the tribals.

Since 2023 is being celebrated as the International Year of Millets, a special focus will be on showcasing "Shree Anna", a recent government nomenclature for millets grown by tribals along with usual attractions like handicrafts, handloom, pottery and jewellery, the statement added.

(With inputs from PTI)