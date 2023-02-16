Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Karnataka Budget 2023: Here's what to expect from BJP government's last budget; check details

    The state government has decided to focus on reducing the commitment cost and increasing the project size. It is reportedly said that the chief minister has decided to spend more on developmental projects.

    Team Newsable
    First Published Feb 16, 2023, 3:25 PM IST

    The Karnataka BJP government is all set to present its state budget on Friday (February 17). Chief Minister Basavaraja Bommai is set to present the state budget at 10:15 am. It is reportedly said that he will give a budget speech for about 1 hour.

    In his previous budget, CM Bommai had allocated Rs 2.65 lakh crore. In that Rs 65 thousand crores was allocated for Sarvodaya and welfare development sector. Rs 55,000 crores to boost economic development, Rs 56,000 crores for governance reforms and public services, and Rs 43,000 crores for women's empowerment and welfare were allocated.

    Also read: Aadi Mahotsav 2023: PM Modi inaugurates tribal festival; says India's diversity, grandness standing tall today

    With this, there are a lot of expectations regarding the budget. The state government has decided to focus on reducing the commitment cost and increasing the project size. It is reportedly said that the chief minister has decided to spend more on developmental projects.

    1. Social justice: Many schemes are likely to be announced under social justice. The Chief Minister is focusing on this to reach out to various communities.

    2. Youth Empowerment: The state government is encouraging the youths for innovation in the hope that they will grow their own business. A special incentive measure for this purpose is likely to be announced.

    Also read: BBC tax 'survey' enters day 3: 10 BBC employees spent 2 nights in office; check details

    3. Housing, Education, Infrastructure: In addition to increasing subsidies for shelter projects, more funding for school infrastructure, incentives for infrastructure development projects are expected.

    4. Farmer: Agricultural machinery subsidy to make farmers self-reliant along with other traditional initiatives is expected to give special emphasis to overcome the adverse effects of crop loss and weather extremes on the agricultural sector. A huge grant is expected for irrigation projects including Krishna and Kaveri rivers.

    5. Women: In line with the CM's gesture of giving priority to women, it is expected to strengthen women's power associations and encourage women entrepreneurs. In addition, the issue of providing subsidies for family maintenance is also under discussion.

    Last Updated Feb 16, 2023, 3:25 PM IST
