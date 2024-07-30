Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Kanwariya stopped from offering Gangajal to Taj Mahal, claims 'Lord Shiv came in her dreams'

    On Monday, Meena Rathore, a right-wing activist, tried to offer 'Gangajal' at the Taj Mahal, claiming Lord Shiva instructed her in a dream. She was stopped by authorities and redirected to Rajeshwar temple. Sanjay Jaat of the Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha supported her action, asserting the Taj Mahal is a Shiva temple, a claim refuted by the ASI.

    Kanwariya stopped from offering Gangajal to Taj Mahal claims Lord Shiv came in her dreams vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Jul 30, 2024, 11:52 AM IST | Last Updated Jul 30, 2024, 11:52 AM IST

    On Monday, a Kanwariya attempted to offer 'Gangajal' at the Taj Mahal, claiming that Lord Shiva instructed her to do so in a dream. Meena Rathore, a member of a right-wing group, was stopped by the monument's authorities before she could proceed.

    Rathore explained, “I visited Tejo Mahalaya to present 'Gangajal' as Lord Shiva appeared in my dream and instructed me to do so. I carried a kanwar for the offering, but the police prevented me from continuing.”

    Uttar Pradesh: Fresh petition filed to declare Taj Mahal as 'Tejo Mahalaya' - a Shiva temple

    Assistant Commissioner of Police Taj Suraksha, Syed Areeb Ahmad, reported that Rathore was stopped at the west gate barrier and barred from entering the Taj Mahal. Ahmad noted, “In the end, she chose to present the 'Gangajal' at the Rajeshwar temple instead.”, reported TOI.

    Happy Propose Day 2024: Agra to Udaipur; 7 places in India to propose

    Sanjay Jaat, the spokesperson for the Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha, defended Rathore’s attempt to offer 'Gangajal' at the Taj Mahal, asserting it was their "right." Jaat explained, “We are entitled to present 'Gangajal' at this location because the Taj Mahal is actually 'Tejo Mahalaya,' a temple dedicated to Lord Shiva”, he said. Jaat noted that Rathore arrived in Agra after journeying with the Kanwar from Soron to Kasganj.

    The Taj Mahal has frequently been at the centre of controversy, with some right-wing groups claiming it was originally a Shiva temple. However, the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) refuted this claim in a 2017 court statement, affirming that the monument is a tomb and not a temple.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala: 4 trains cancelled, 10 partially cancelled on july 30 2024 Tuesday due to heavy rainfall; Check details anr

    Kerala: 4 trains cancelled, 10 partially cancelled due to heavy rainfall; Check details

    Bomb threat halts Jammu-Jodhpur Express in Punjab; search operation underway AJR

    BREAKING | Bomb threat halts Jammu-Jodhpur Express in Punjab; search operation underway

    Howrah Mumbai train derailment: Full list of trains cancelled, diverted AJR

    Howrah-Mumbai train derailment: Full list of trains cancelled, diverted

    Kerala Lottery Results Sthree Sakthi SS 426 July 30 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money and more anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Sthree Sakthi SS 426 July 30 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money and more

    From Calicut to Paris: Kerala man cycles 22,000 km in 2 years to see Neeraj Chopra create history at Olympics snt

    From Calicut to Paris: Kerala man cycles 22,000 km in 2 years to see Neeraj Chopra create history at Olympics

    Recent Stories

    Kerala: 4 trains cancelled, 10 partially cancelled on july 30 2024 Tuesday due to heavy rainfall; Check details anr

    Kerala: 4 trains cancelled, 10 partially cancelled due to heavy rainfall; Check details

    Bomb threat halts Jammu-Jodhpur Express in Punjab; search operation underway AJR

    BREAKING | Bomb threat halts Jammu-Jodhpur Express in Punjab; search operation underway

    Nagaland state lottery July 30, 2024: Check out Dear Godavari winning number RKK

    Nagaland state lottery July 30, 2024: Check out Dear Godavari winning number

    Howrah Mumbai train derailment: Full list of trains cancelled, diverted AJR

    Howrah-Mumbai train derailment: Full list of trains cancelled, diverted

    Kerala Gold Rate Today, July 30 2024: Rate of 8 gm gold DROPS; Check here anr

    Kerala Gold Rate Today, July 30: Rate of 8 gm gold DROPS; Check here

    Recent Videos

    Kargil Vijay Diwas Exclusive 'Only Bharat Mata Ki Jai reverberated in the hills...' Kargil hero recalls his jawans' 'Nation first' spirit anr

    'Only Bharat Mata Ki Jai reverberated in the hills...' Kargil hero recalls his jawans' 'Nation first' spirit

    Video Icon
    Ladakh: PM Modi virtually carries out 'first blast' of Shinku La Tunnel project anr

    PM Modi inaugurates Shinkun La Tunnel in Ladakh: Check top features and benefits (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Kargil Vijay Diwas EXCLUSIVE: Yogendra Kumar Yadav remembers Kargil victory 25 years on, hails Army's triumph AJR

    Kargil Vijay Diwas EXCLUSIVE: Captain Yogendra Kumar Yadav remembers Kargil victory 25 years on

    Video Icon
    Orchestra trafficking' in Bihar: Minors reveal Rs 500 offer for bizarre requests; viral video sparks outrage (WATCH)

    Orchestra trafficking in Bihar: Minors reveal Rs 500 offer for bizarre requests; video sparks outrage (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Kargil Vijay Diwas EXCLUSIVE: 'We assisted soldiers day and night for 3 months until end of July' vkp

    Kargil Vijay Diwas EXCLUSIVE: 'We assisted soldiers day and night for 3 months until end of July'

    Video Icon