    BREAKING: Wrestlers Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia join Congress ahead of Haryana Elections 2024 (WATCH)

    This development comes after it was widely speculated that the duo could context the upcoming Haryana Assembly elections as Congress candidates.

    sports Wrestlers Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia join Congress ahead of Haryana Elections 2024 scr
    Author
    Sreejith CR
    First Published Sep 6, 2024, 3:26 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 6, 2024, 3:26 PM IST

    India's star wrestler's Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia have joined Congress on Friday afternoon. This development comes after it was widely speculated that the duo could context the upcoming Haryana Assembly elections as Congress candidates. The Assembly elections in Haryana are scheduled to take place next month. 

    Also read: Paris Paralympics 2024: Electrocuted as child, how Kapil Parmar overcame shock to clinch historic judo bronze

    Earlier on September 4, the duo met Rahul Gandhi, the leader of the opposition and Congress general secretary KC Venugopal in New Delhi. The Congress Social Media account on X posted a photo of the meeting. Ms Vinesh and Mr Punia were part of the protest over sexual harassment allegations against former BJP MP and then Wrestling Federation on India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh in 2023.  

    Bajrang is an Olympic medalist, having won the bronze in men's 65kg category at Tokyo Games 2021. Vinesh, on the other hand, is a world championship, Asian Games, Asian Championship and Commonwealth Games medalist. The 30-year-old also reached the women's 50kg freestyle wrestling final at the 2024 Paris Olympics, but was disqualified for being 100 grams overweight on the day of the final bout.  

    Also read: Messi-less Argentina thrash Chile 3-0 in World Cup qualifier

