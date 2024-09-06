Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala: Mother claims responsibility for son's murder, police expose younger son as real cuprit

    A 31-year-old man, Akhil, was found dead at his home in Peermade, Idukki, after a fight with his brother Ajith over watching TV. Ajith and their mother Thulasi have been arrested for the murder and destroying evidence.

    Deepu Mohan
    First Published Sep 6, 2024, 4:46 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 6, 2024, 4:46 PM IST

    Idukki: A shocking incident of murder has come to light in Peermade, Idukki, where a 31-year-old man, Akhil, was found dead under mysterious circumstances at his home. The police have arrested his brother, Ajith, and mother, Thulasi, in connection with the case.

    According to the police, the incident occurred on the night of September 3, when Akhil returned home drunk and got into an argument with his brother Ajith over watching TV. The altercation escalated, and Ajith hit Akhil on the head with a GI pipe. When their mother, Thulasi, tried to intervene, Akhil pushed her to the ground.

    In a fit of rage, Ajith then took Akhil outside and tied him up using a plastic hose. He then kicked and grabbed Akhil on the neck. Thulasi, who had gone to inform their relatives, returned to find Akhil dead.

    Initially, Thulasi claimed that she had committed the crime, but during the investigation, it was found that Ajith was the culprit. The police have registered a case against Ajith and Thulasi for destroying evidence.

    The family had a history of domestic disputes, and the police had received testimonies about their behaviour from the neighbours. A dog squad and fingerprint experts had visited the scene of the crime on September 5. The body was handed over to the relatives after a post-mortem examination at the Kottayam Medical College.

    Akhil is the eldest son of Thulasi and her late husband, Babu, who died in 2018. 

