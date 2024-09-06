Weight control to reducing stress: Benefits of eating curd after lunch

Discover the numerous health benefits of eating curd after lunch, as highlighted in this informative article. Learn how curd can improve digestion, reduce acidity, and promote overall well-being.

We all know that curd is good for health. It is rich in Vitamin C and calcium. These help a lot in keeping bones healthy. In that way, do you know the benefits of eating curd after lunch?

Yes, it is very good to eat yogurt after lunch. Because many of us eat heavy food in the afternoon. Moreover, some people fall asleep immediately after eating. This can lead to many problems like acidity, bloating, etc. In such a situation, eating curd after lunch can get rid of these problems.

Benefits of eating curd after lunch:

1. Improves digestion

Yogurt contains probiotics, which are called good bacteria. It helps in easy digestion. Along with this, it plays an important role in keeping the gut healthy. Moreover, it will relieve constipation, flatulence, and stomach-related problems.

2. Eliminates acidity problem

Many people experience acidity after lunch. If such people consume curd after lunch, this problem will be reduced. Yogurt helps fight acidity. Specifically, eating yogurt after you eat will balance the pH level of acid in the body. Reduces acid production in the stomach. This eliminates the problem of acidity.

3. Reduces the harm of spicy food

Eating too much spicy food can be harmful to health. Especially, eating spicy food in the afternoon will further increase this problem. In such a situation, if you eat curd after spicy food, there will be no harm. This is because yogurt has cooling properties. Apart from this, it also reduces the problem of heartburn. That's why many people eat curd after eating.

4. Relieves constipation

The good bacteria present in yogurt greatly help to expand the functioning of the digestive system. Importantly, the probiotics in yogurt improve gut health and reduce constipation. These probiotics in yogurt enhance the activity of good bacteria. Also, these bacteria produce short-chain fatty acids and latic acid. It improves bowel movement, digests food quickly, cleanses the stomach and easily eliminates constipation.

5. Reduces stress and anxiety

Did you know that eating curd after lunch can reduce your stress and anxiety? Yogurt refreshes the mind and the brain starts working in a new way. Apart from this, the certain amount of water present in curd helps in keeping you hydrated for a long time. This prevents indigestion after eating.

6. Helps in weight control

If you eat curd regularly after lunch, you can easily control your weight. Because it gives a feeling of fullness in the stomach. This prevents overeating. Also, the protein in yogurt helps reduce hunger.

7. Beneficial for skin

The probiotics present in yogurt are also very beneficial for the skin. It not only keeps the skin healthy and glowing but also helps in reducing acne.

If you want to get all the above benefits, then definitely eat curd daily after lunch.

