    Kerala government to release two months of welfare pensions before Onam

    Ahead of Onam, the Kerala government has decided to disburse two months of welfare pensions to beneficiaries. The Finance Department is expected to issue a formal order soon.

    Kerala government to release two months of welfare pensions before Onam 2024
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Sep 6, 2024, 2:40 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 6, 2024, 2:40 PM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: Ahead of Onam, the government has decided to release two months of welfare pensions. A formal order from the Finance Department is expected soon. With Rs 4,500 crore in additional funds cleared for borrowing until December, the Finance Department has now earmarked funds to fulfill key initiatives announced by the Chief Minister.

    Kerala: Onam celebrations kick off in vibrant Athachamayam in Tripunithura

    Before Onam, welfare pension beneficiaries in the state will receive payments including one month's arrears. Around 60 lakh people are expected to receive Rs 3,200 each before the festival. A total of Rs 1,800 crore has been allocated for this purpose. Distributing welfare pensions was one of the key priorities announced by the Chief Minister as part of the corrective measures following the election defeat. The Finance Department has also stated that more funds will be allocated for social security initiatives, including this.

    The Rs 4,500 crore allocated for welfare pensions and other social security measures will come from the additional borrowing limit granted by the central government. Kerala’s borrowing limit until December was set at Rs 20,512 crore, but the state had repeatedly requested the Centre to approve the remaining Rs 13,000 crore of the entitled amount. In response, the Centre has agreed to release one-third of this amount, allowing the state to utilize these funds for welfare initiatives.

    Kerala: Woman accuses former Malappuram SP and SHO of sexual assault; Ex-SP calls allegations a conspiracy

