Happy Propose Day 2024: Agra to Udaipur; 7 places in India to propose

Lifestyle
Explore India's enchanting landscapes, from the majestic Taj Mahal to the serene backwaters of Kerala, perfect for romantic proposals
The epitome of love, the Taj Mahal in Agra is one of the most romantic places in the world. The white marble monument set against the backdrop of a clear blue sky is breathtaking
Known as the 'City of Lakes' and often referred to as the 'Venice of the East,' Udaipur offers a magical setting for a proposal
Goa's beautiful beaches, such as Agonda, Palolem, or Vagator, offer a romantic setting with golden sands, swaying palm trees, and the sound of crashing waves
Munnar in Kerala exudes tranquility and romance. The mist-covered hills, lush valleys, and cascading waterfalls provide a dreamy backdrop for a proposal
Ladakh's rugged landscapes, pristine lakes, and snow-capped mountains create a surreal setting for a romantic proposal
Andaman Islands boast pristine beaches, turquoise waters in India. Places like Radhanagar Beach offer secluded spots where you can propose against the backdrop of stunning sunsets