Lifestyle

Happy Propose Day 2024: Agra to Udaipur; 7 places in India to propose

Explore India's enchanting landscapes, from the majestic Taj Mahal to the serene backwaters of Kerala, perfect for romantic proposals

Image credits: Pixabay

Taj Mahal, Agra

The epitome of love, the Taj Mahal in Agra is one of the most romantic places in the world. The white marble monument set against the backdrop of a clear blue sky is breathtaking

Image credits: Pixabay

Udaipur, Rajasthan

Known as the 'City of Lakes' and often referred to as the 'Venice of the East,' Udaipur offers a magical setting for a proposal

Image credits: Pixabay

Goa Beaches

Goa's beautiful beaches, such as Agonda, Palolem, or Vagator, offer a romantic setting with golden sands, swaying palm trees, and the sound of crashing waves

Image credits: Pixabay

Munnar, Kerala

Munnar in Kerala exudes tranquility and romance. The mist-covered hills, lush valleys, and cascading waterfalls provide a dreamy backdrop for a proposal

Image credits: Pixabay

Ladakh, Jammu and Kashmir

Ladakh's rugged landscapes, pristine lakes, and snow-capped mountains create a surreal setting for a romantic proposal

Image credits: Pixabay

Andaman Islands

Andaman Islands boast pristine beaches, turquoise waters in India. Places like Radhanagar Beach offer secluded spots where you can propose against the backdrop of stunning sunsets

Image credits: Pixabay
Find Next One