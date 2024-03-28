Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Uttar Pradesh: Fresh petition filed to declare Taj Mahal as 'Tejo Mahalaya' - a Shiva temple

    Scheduled for hearing on April 9 (Tuesday), the petition is filed by Advocate Ajay Pratap Singh, acting as the patron of Shree Bhagwan Shree Tejo Mahadev and president of Yogeshwar Shree Krishna Janmasthan Sewa Sangh Trust and Kshatriya Shaktipeeth Vikas Trust.

    Uttar Pradesh: Fresh petition filed to declare Taj Mahal as 'Tejo Mahalaya' - a Shiva temple AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Mar 28, 2024, 3:17 PM IST

    Controversy has once again swirled around the iconic Taj Mahal as a fresh petition, this time in an Agra court in Uttar Pradesh, seeking to rename it as Tejo Mahalaya, asserting its Hindu origins as a temple. Filed on Wednesday (March 27), the petition has called for an end to all Islamic activities within the monument and demands adherence to practices deemed suitable for a Hindu place of worship.

    Scheduled for hearing on April 9 (Tuesday), the petition is filed by Advocate Ajay Pratap Singh, acting as the patron of Shree Bhagwan Shree Tejo Mahadev and president of Yogeshwar Shree Krishna Janmasthan Sewa Sangh Trust and Kshatriya Shaktipeeth Vikas Trust.

    Bollywood inspiration: Lion cubs at Nandankanan Zoo named Amar, Akbar, Anthony; check details

    Citing historical sources, the petitioner argued that the Taj Mahal has a lineage predating its recognition as such, with past petitions also urging its recognition as a Shiva temple. While some petitions were dismissed previously, others remain unresolved.

    In April 2015, the Agra District Court entertained a petition by six lawyers advocating the Taj Mahal's status as a Shiva temple. They sought access for Hindu devotees to conduct rituals such as 'darshan' and 'arti' within its premises.

    Prompted by this petition, the court directed key governmental bodies including the Centre, Culture Ministry, Home Secretary, and Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to present their responses. The ASI, responsible for archaeological research and preservation, challenged the court's jurisdiction in the matter, asserting that Taj Mahal's ownership was already a subject of legal dispute since 2005.

    Maharashtra: 14-year-old dies by suicide in Mumbai, family says she was stressed by her first period

    In its defense, the ASI reiterated that the monument, revered worldwide as a masterpiece of architecture, is unequivocally a tomb, dismissing assertions of its Hindu origins. These contentions hark back to historian PN Oak's 1989 book "Taj Mahal: The True Story," where he claimed the structure's construction predated the Mughal era and bore roots in Hindu architecture, dubbing it as "Tejo Mahalay" in Sanskrit.

    Last Updated Mar 28, 2024, 3:17 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bollywood inspiration: Lion cubs at Nandankanan Zoo named Amar, Akbar, Anthony; check details AJR

    Bollywood inspiration: Lion cubs at Nandankanan Zoo named Amar, Akbar, Anthony; check details

    HAL Light Combat Aircraft Mark 1A fighter makes maiden sortie

    HAL's Light Combat Aircraft Mark 1A fighter makes maiden sortie (WATCH)

    Ab Kis Ki Baari Hai ISIS' Pakistani wing issues threat to India, US, Denmark & China after Moscow attack snt

    'Ab Kis Ki Baari Hai': ISIS' Pakistani wing issues threat to India, US, Denmark & China after Moscow attack

    Maharashtra 14-year-old dies by suicide in Mumbai, family says she was stressed by her first period AJR

    Maharashtra: 14-year-old dies by suicide in Mumbai, family says she was stressed by her first period

    Karnataka CM, Deputy CM summoned by Special Court over alleged 40% commission ad by Congress vkp

    Karnataka CM, Deputy CM summoned by Special Court over alleged 40% commission ad by Congress

    Recent Stories

    IPL 2024: Shivam Dube's impactful journey with Chennai Super Kings; Credits the franchise culture osf

    IPL 2024: Shivam Dube's impactful journey with Chennai Super Kings; Credits the franchise culture

    Chinese President Xi Jinping asserts technological supremacy, says 'No force can stop China's technology' avv

    Chinese President Xi Jinping asserts technological supremacy, says ‘No force can stop China's technology’

    Dasha Mata Vrat 2024: Know date, timings and more anr

    Dasha Mata Vrat 2024: Know date, timings and more

    Karnataka: After Bengaluru, water crisis hits Vijayapura; Groundwater depletion raises concerns vkp

    Karnataka: After Bengaluru, water crisis hits Vijayapura; Groundwater depletion raises concerns

    Bollywood inspiration: Lion cubs at Nandankanan Zoo named Amar, Akbar, Anthony; check details AJR

    Bollywood inspiration: Lion cubs at Nandankanan Zoo named Amar, Akbar, Anthony; check details

    Recent Videos

    Bengaluru water crisis: Residents scrutinised for defying BWSSB orders with pool parties, rain dance (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru water crisis: Residents under scrutiny for defying orders on Holi pool parties, rain dance (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Holi celebration: Colours of Holi in Washington DC's Dupont Circle

    Colours of Holi in Washington DC's Dupont Circle (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Groundbreaking India becomes largest gaming market worldwide with 568 million gamers (WATCH) snt

    Groundbreaking! India becomes largest gaming market worldwide with 568 million gamers (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Delhi man stabs woman in Mukherjee Nagar for 'making fun of him'; video viral on social media (WATCH) AJR

    Delhi man stabs woman in Mukherjee Nagar for 'making fun of him'; video viral on social media (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    How long will you live? This AI algorithm can predict when you will die with 78% accuracy (WATCH) snt

    How long will you live? This AI algorithm can predict when you will die with 78% accuracy (WATCH)

    Video Icon