Kanpur violence: Children paid to throw stones to cause unrest?

According to JCP Anand Prakash Tiwari, the participation of minors in violence is a significant concern. Taking note of this, NCPCR directed Kanpur Police Commissioner Vijay Singh Meena to conduct an investigation.

Fresh revelations are emerging during the probe into the June 3 Kanpur violence case with CCTV footage and viral videos showing that children were used to pelt stones during the clashes. The police initiated the inquiry on the directions of the National Commission for the Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR), and then a stunning revelation came to light.

It was revealed that youngsters were given money to cause violence on the new road, reported Dainik Bhaskar. Before the violence, Biryani was also provided and fed to the children multiple times. Along with this, the youngsters were educated about religious extremism.

According to JCP Anand Prakash Tiwari, the participation of minors in violence is a significant concern. Taking note of this, NCPCR directed Kanpur Police Commissioner Vijay Singh Meena to conduct an investigation.

Also Read | Kanpur violence main accused Zafar Hayat Hashmi arrested

An inquiry by the police indicated that small children were diverted for violence by the distribution of money. The funds were not distributed directly to the children, but rather through a different conduit, i.e. money was dispersed by the area's leaders and the people on the street.

At the specified hour, hundreds of kids stormed the streets with stones in their hands, pelting them with ferocity. Police will shortly conclude their investigation and submit their findings to the NCPCR.

Meanwhile, a police investigation discovered that eight builders, including Kanpur's prominent builder Haji Vasi, were paying the ringleader of the violence, Hayat Zafar Hashmi. The authorities are now investigating if the builders' funds were used to promote violence.

Also Read: Karnataka's Srirangapatna tense over VHP's call for puja at Jamia mosque

After Friday's namaz, violence broke out in Yateemkhana, Pared and Nai Sadak areas of the city after some miscreants tried to force shopkeepers to down shutters reportedly over certain alleged remarks made by BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma during a television debate recently. During the clashes, at least 40 people, including 20 police personnel, were injured. Police personnel used batons to disperse the mob.