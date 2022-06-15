Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kanpur violence: Children paid to throw stones to cause unrest?

    According to JCP Anand Prakash Tiwari, the participation of minors in violence is a significant concern. Taking note of this, NCPCR directed Kanpur Police Commissioner Vijay Singh Meena to conduct an investigation. 

    Kanpur violence Children paid to throw stones to cause unrest gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Jun 15, 2022, 1:20 PM IST

    Fresh revelations are emerging during the probe into the June 3 Kanpur violence case with CCTV footage and viral videos showing that children were used to pelt stones during the clashes.  The police initiated the inquiry on the directions of the National Commission for the Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR), and then a stunning revelation came to light.

    It was revealed that youngsters were given money to cause violence on the new road, reported Dainik Bhaskar. Before the violence, Biryani was also provided and fed to the children multiple times. Along with this, the youngsters were educated about religious extremism. 

    According to JCP Anand Prakash Tiwari, the participation of minors in violence is a significant concern. Taking note of this, NCPCR directed Kanpur Police Commissioner Vijay Singh Meena to conduct an investigation. 

    Also Read | Kanpur violence main accused Zafar Hayat Hashmi arrested

    An inquiry by the police indicated that small children were diverted for violence by the distribution of money. The funds were not distributed directly to the children, but rather through a different conduit, i.e. money was dispersed by the area's leaders and the people on the street.

    At the specified hour, hundreds of kids stormed the streets with stones in their hands, pelting them with ferocity. Police will shortly conclude their investigation and submit their findings to the NCPCR.

    Meanwhile, a police investigation discovered that eight builders, including Kanpur's prominent builder Haji Vasi, were paying the ringleader of the violence, Hayat Zafar Hashmi. The authorities are now investigating if the builders' funds were used to promote violence.

    Also Read: Karnataka's Srirangapatna tense over VHP's call for puja at Jamia mosque

    After Friday's namaz, violence broke out in Yateemkhana, Pared and Nai Sadak areas of the city after some miscreants tried to force shopkeepers to down shutters reportedly over certain alleged remarks made by BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma during a television debate recently. During the clashes, at least 40 people, including 20 police personnel, were injured. Police personnel used batons to disperse the mob.

    Last Updated Jun 15, 2022, 1:20 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Distribute midday meal to guardians: West Bengal authorities to schools as summer vacation continues - adt

    Distribute midday meal to guardians: West Bengal authorities to schools as summer vacation continues

    Amarnath Yatra 2022: Know date, required documents; Other details here - adt

    Amarnath Yatra 2022: Know date, required documents; Other details here

    Cabinet nod for auction of spectrum for 5G telecom services

    Cabinet nod for auction of spectrum for 5G telecom services

    Date of birth, death soon to be linked with Aadhaar - adt

    Date of birth, death soon to be linked with Aadhaar

    Karnataka MLC Election Results 2022 updates counting of votes winners list

    Karnataka MLC Election Results 2022, winners list, margin and more

    Recent Stories

    Want to win a lot of trophies at Liverpool - Darwin Nunez upon completing Liverpool move from Benfica-ayh

    'Want to win a lot of trophies at Liverpool' - Darwin Nunez upon completing Liverpool move

    Pushpa The Rule Shooting for Pushparaj Allu Arjun film to begin from this day drb

    Pushpa: The Rule: Shooting for ‘Pushparaj’ Allu Arjun’s film to begin from this day

    777 Charlie: Netflix or Amazon Prime Video, where to watch Rakshit Shetty's film online and when RBA

    777 Charlie: Netflix or Amazon Prime Video, where to watch Rakshit Shetty's film online and when

    OnePlus 10T likely to have triple cameras may remove alert slider Here s what we know gcw

    OnePlus 10T likely to have triple cameras, may remove alert slider; Here's what we know

    Woman fights six men who were harassing her; watch - gps

    Woman fights six men who were harassing her; watch

    Recent Videos

    India at 75 Asianet News and NCC launch 'Vajra Jayanti Yatra'

    India@75: Asianet News and NCC launch 'Vajra Jayanti Yatra'

    Video Icon
    Detained Congress leaders sing Raghupati Raghav Raja Ram in police station gcw

    Detained Congress leaders sing 'Raghupati Raghav Raja Ram' in police station

    Video Icon
    ITBP Motor Transport trainees develop E-auto from scrap

    ITBP Motor Transport trainees develop E-auto from scrap

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: Gujarat Titans go on open-top bus victory parade, meet chief minister CM Bhupendrabhai Patel-ayh

    IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans go on open-top bus victory parade, meet CM Bhupendrabhai Patel

    Video Icon
    Sudden heavy rain and strong winds lash Delhi; offer relief from heat

    Heavy rain and strong winds lash Delhi; Jama Masjid suffers damage

    Video Icon