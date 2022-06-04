Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Karnataka's Srirangapatna tense over VHP's call for puja at Jamia mosque

    Security has been heightened in Srirangapatna and prohibitory orders have been issued to ensure that no protest of the procession is carried out that escalates tensions.

    First Published Jun 4, 2022, 12:53 PM IST

    Section 144 is in place in Srirangapatna, the erstwhile capital of 18th-century ruler Tipu Sultan in Mandya district of Karnataka, after tensions erupted over Vishwa Hindu Parishad's call to perform puja at the Jamia mosque.

    The VHP claimed that the Jamia Mosque was built after razing a Hanuman temple. Security has been heightened in Srirangapatna and prohibitory orders have been issued to ensure that no protest of the procession is carried out that escalates tensions. The security has been tightened after members of fringe Hindu outfits called for a protest march to the mosque.

    Apart from district police personnel, forces from the Karnataka State Reserve Police Force have also been stationed in Srirangapatna. According to reports, roads in the area have been barricaded and security pickets have been erected in the town.

    On Friday, Bajrang Dal and VHP activists, wearing saffron scarves and flags, raised 'Jai Sriram' slogans following which many shopkeepers near the shrine downed shutters for the day.

    Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra has directed the police to take all the measures to ensure peace following VHP's 'Srirangapatna Chalo' campaign.

    Sriram Sena chief Pramod Muthalik condemned the BJP government in the state for imposing restrictions on the proposed rally rather than banning the other side from offering prayers despite a Ganapati temple, a temple tank and a well being inside the mosque. 

    Right-Wing Claim

    Right-wing groups have claimed that Tipu Sultan destroyed the Anjaneya Temple to build a mosque in its place. The outfits filed a memorandum to the district authorities seeking a survey of the mosque and taking steps to return the 'Anjaneya Temple' to Hindus if their claim was found to be true. 

