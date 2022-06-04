Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Day after violence in Kanpur, over 500 booked, cops carry out flag march

    Additional Director General (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar said that action will be taken against rioters and their illegal properties will also be demolished. 

    Day after violence in Kanpur, over 500 booked, cops carry out flag march
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Lucknow, First Published Jun 4, 2022, 1:49 PM IST

    A day after violence erupted in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur, senior police officers, including Police Commissioner Vijay Meena, were present on the spot. The police carried out a flag march in sensitive areas. 

    Three FIRs have been registered in connection with Friday's violence. The police have registered FIRs against 40 named and 500 unknown persons and arrested 36. 

    Also Read: Karnataka's Srirangapatna tense over VHP's call for puja at Jamia mosque

    Additional Director General (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar said that identification of the accused is being done. 

    He further said that action will be taken against rioters and their illegal properties will also be demolished. 

    The area is peaceful and we are maintaining a round-the-clock vigil, he said, adding that some suspects were detained overnight by different police teams and more arrests will be carried out in the next few hours.

    At least 12 companies of PAC were deployed in the area. The police have also collected 40 footage so far. More footage will be gathered once shops reopen. The raids are being carried out continuously at the houses of the accused. The search is on for the alleged mastermind of the violence, Zafar Hayat Hashmi. 

    Why did violence erupt?

    After Friday's namaz, violence broke out in Yateemkhana, Pared and Nai Sadak areas of the city after some miscreants tried to force shopkeepers to down shutters reportedly over certain alleged remarks made by BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma during a television debate recently.

    During the clashes, at least 40 people, including 20 police personnel, were injured. Police personnel used batons to disperse the mob.

    ADG, Law & Order Prashant Kumar warned that those involved will be booked under the stringent Gangsters Act.

    Image: Police personnel patrol in a locality, a day after clashes broke out between two groups over a market shutdown, in Kanpur, Saturday, June 4, 2022. Photograph: PTI Photo

    Also Read: Google Doodle: Who is Satyendra Nath Bose, the Indian who revolutionized physics

    Last Updated Jun 4, 2022, 1:49 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Weather update: Heatwave to return in parts of Delhi; IMD issues yellow alert - adt

    Weather update: Heatwave to return in parts of Delhi; IMD issues yellow alert

    Karnataka Srirangapatna tense over VHP's call for puja at Jamia mosque

    Karnataka's Srirangapatna tense over VHP's call for puja at Jamia mosque

    Maharashtra government orders increased testing, vaccine coverage - adt

    Maharashtra government orders increased testing, vaccine coverage

    Hyderabad Gangrape Politician's son among 5 accused, arrest likely today

    Hyderabad Gangrape: Politician's son among 5 accused, arrest likely today

    Google Doodle: Who is Satyendra Nath Bose, the physicist who revolutionizing physics

    Google Doodle: Who is Satyendra Nath Bose, the physicist who revolutionized physics?

    Recent Stories

    Urfi Javed flashes underboob in latest DIY video see pics drb

    Urfi Javed flashes underboob in latest DIY video; see pics and video

    Mans unique fruit-picking tool earns praises from Anand Mahindra; watch - gps

    Man’s unique fruit-picking tool earns praises from Anand Mahindra; watch

    NBA 2022 Finals, national basketball association: Draymond Green says Golden State Warriors will be fine despite Game 1 Loss to boston celtics-krn

    NBA 2022 Finals: Draymond Green says Golden State Warriors will be 'fine' despite Game 1 loss

    Weather update: Heatwave to return in parts of Delhi; IMD issues yellow alert - adt

    Weather update: Heatwave to return in parts of Delhi; IMD issues yellow alert

    Karnataka Srirangapatna tense over VHP's call for puja at Jamia mosque

    Karnataka's Srirangapatna tense over VHP's call for puja at Jamia mosque

    Recent Videos

    ITBP Motor Transport trainees develop E-auto from scrap

    ITBP Motor Transport trainees develop E-auto from scrap

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: Gujarat Titans go on open-top bus victory parade, meet chief minister CM Bhupendrabhai Patel-ayh

    IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans go on open-top bus victory parade, meet CM Bhupendrabhai Patel

    Video Icon
    Sudden heavy rain and strong winds lash Delhi; offer relief from heat

    Heavy rain and strong winds lash Delhi; Jama Masjid suffers damage

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: RR Rajasthan Royals have got a lot of improvement to do in all areas - Kumar Sangakkara-krn

    IPL 2022: 'RR has got a lot of improvement to do in all areas' - Kumar Sangakkara

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: Win the ICC World Cup for India no matter what - Hardik Pandya on future plans-krn

    IPL 2022: 'Win the World Cup for India no matter what' - Hardik Pandya on future plans

    Video Icon