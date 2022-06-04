Day after violence in Kanpur, over 500 booked, cops carry out flag march

Additional Director General (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar said that action will be taken against rioters and their illegal properties will also be demolished.

A day after violence erupted in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur, senior police officers, including Police Commissioner Vijay Meena, were present on the spot. The police carried out a flag march in sensitive areas.

Three FIRs have been registered in connection with Friday's violence. The police have registered FIRs against 40 named and 500 unknown persons and arrested 36.

Additional Director General (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar said that identification of the accused is being done.

He further said that action will be taken against rioters and their illegal properties will also be demolished.

The area is peaceful and we are maintaining a round-the-clock vigil, he said, adding that some suspects were detained overnight by different police teams and more arrests will be carried out in the next few hours.

At least 12 companies of PAC were deployed in the area. The police have also collected 40 footage so far. More footage will be gathered once shops reopen. The raids are being carried out continuously at the houses of the accused. The search is on for the alleged mastermind of the violence, Zafar Hayat Hashmi.

Why did violence erupt?

After Friday's namaz, violence broke out in Yateemkhana, Pared and Nai Sadak areas of the city after some miscreants tried to force shopkeepers to down shutters reportedly over certain alleged remarks made by BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma during a television debate recently.

During the clashes, at least 40 people, including 20 police personnel, were injured. Police personnel used batons to disperse the mob.

ADG, Law & Order Prashant Kumar warned that those involved will be booked under the stringent Gangsters Act.

Image: Police personnel patrol in a locality, a day after clashes broke out between two groups over a market shutdown, in Kanpur, Saturday, June 4, 2022. Photograph: PTI Photo

