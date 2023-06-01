Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kannur train fire case: Windows broken to enter coach; more details emerge

    In the preliminary forensic examination, a stone was found inside the coach of the Kannur-Alappuzha express train where the window glass was broken. The coach's washroom has been vandalized, the mirror was smashed, and stones were thrown in the closet. 

    Kannur train fire case: Windows broken to enter coach; more details emerge anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Jun 1, 2023, 11:49 AM IST

    Kannur: The express train coach fire at the Kannur Railway Station, after its journey, raises severe concerns about the security of the railway infrastructure and makes one wonder whether there is a broader conspiracy brewing. The incident's CCTV footage showed a man approaching the coach while carrying a can. The coach is thought to have been set on fire using petrol.

    Also read: Kerala: Express train coach gutted in Kannur, Railways officials fear sabotage (WATCH)

    In the preliminary forensic examination, a stone was found inside the coach of the train where the window glass was broken. The coach's washroom has been vandalized, the mirror was smashed, and stones were thrown in the closet. 

    Intelligence Bureau Additional SP is leading the forensic investigation. The gutted coach is being examined by the forensic team and dog squad. Meanwhile, the police dog sniffed and went to the nearby bushes.

    Railway Amenities Committee Chairman PK Krishnadas has also reached the spot. 

    Railways clearly suggest sabotage behind the fire that broke out in the third compartment of the Alappuzha-Kannur Executive Express in the wee hours of Thursday. What is more worrying is that metres away from the fire site, the Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited has large fuel storage tanks.

    The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has also sought a report from the police. 

    To note, this was the same train that is currently at the center of an investigation after a similar fire arson attack on April 2. 

    And considering that the National Investigation Agency is probing that case as a terror incident, the links between the two are unmissable.

    Nine people suffered burn wounds in the attack that happened in the D1 compartment of the Executive Express around 9 pm at Kozhikode's Elathur. The prime suspect, Shahrukh Saifi -- a resident of Shaheen Bagh in Delhi, was arrested and charged under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). 

    Also read: Kannur train fire: CCTV footage accessed; incident metres away from BPCL fuel storage tanks (WATCH)

    Last Updated Jun 1, 2023, 11:49 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Panel to investigate Manipur violence; Amit Shah's warns rioters to surrender illegal arms AJR

    Panel to investigate Manipur violence; Amit Shah warns rioters to surrender illegal arms

    Mahakumbh 2025: Yogi Adityanath's Rs 300 crore vision to revamp Sangam

    Mahakumbh 2025: Yogi Adityanath's Rs 300 crore vision to revamp Sangam

    Shahabad murder case: Delhi court extends accused Sahil's police custody for 2 days AJR

    Shahabad murder case: Delhi court extends accused Sahil's police custody for 2 days

    IMD issue yellow alert for Bengaluru Delhi national capital sees coolest May in 35 years gcw

    IMD issue yellow alert for Bengaluru, Delhi; national capital sees coolest May in 35 years

    End of summer holidays: Schools reopen in Kerala today; CM inaugurates 'Praveshanolsavam' anr

    End of summer holidays: Schools reopen in Kerala today; CM inaugurates 'Praveshanolsavam'

    Recent Stories

    Panel to investigate Manipur violence; Amit Shah's warns rioters to surrender illegal arms AJR

    Panel to investigate Manipur violence; Amit Shah warns rioters to surrender illegal arms

    Mahakumbh 2025: Yogi Adityanath's Rs 300 crore vision to revamp Sangam

    Mahakumbh 2025: Yogi Adityanath's Rs 300 crore vision to revamp Sangam

    Raveena Tandon gives details on 'no kiss' with Akshay Kumar in Tip Tip Barsa Pani vma

    Raveena Tandon gives details on 'no kiss' with Akshay Kumar in Tip Tip Barsa Pani

    Shahabad murder case: Delhi court extends accused Sahil's police custody for 2 days AJR

    Shahabad murder case: Delhi court extends accused Sahil's police custody for 2 days

    WTC Final, IND vs AUS: Australia head into clash against India wary of their dismal Oval record snt

    WTC Final, IND vs AUS: Australia head into clash against India wary of their dismal Oval record

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon