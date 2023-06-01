Kannur train fire case: Windows broken to enter coach; more details emerge

In the preliminary forensic examination, a stone was found inside the coach of the Kannur-Alappuzha express train where the window glass was broken. The coach's washroom has been vandalized, the mirror was smashed, and stones were thrown in the closet.

Kannur: The express train coach fire at the Kannur Railway Station, after its journey, raises severe concerns about the security of the railway infrastructure and makes one wonder whether there is a broader conspiracy brewing. The incident's CCTV footage showed a man approaching the coach while carrying a can. The coach is thought to have been set on fire using petrol.

Intelligence Bureau Additional SP is leading the forensic investigation. The gutted coach is being examined by the forensic team and dog squad. Meanwhile, the police dog sniffed and went to the nearby bushes.

Railway Amenities Committee Chairman PK Krishnadas has also reached the spot.

Railways clearly suggest sabotage behind the fire that broke out in the third compartment of the Alappuzha-Kannur Executive Express in the wee hours of Thursday. What is more worrying is that metres away from the fire site, the Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited has large fuel storage tanks.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has also sought a report from the police.

To note, this was the same train that is currently at the center of an investigation after a similar fire arson attack on April 2.

And considering that the National Investigation Agency is probing that case as a terror incident, the links between the two are unmissable.

Nine people suffered burn wounds in the attack that happened in the D1 compartment of the Executive Express around 9 pm at Kozhikode's Elathur. The prime suspect, Shahrukh Saifi -- a resident of Shaheen Bagh in Delhi, was arrested and charged under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

