Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kannur train fire: CCTV footage accessed; incident metres away from BPCL fuel storage tanks (WATCH)

    To note, this was the same train which is currently at the centre of an investigation after a similar fire arson attack on April 2. And considering that the National Investigation Agency is probing that case as a terror incident, the links between the two are unmissable.

    Kannur train fire: CCTV footage accessed; incident metres away from BPCL fuel storage tanks ANR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jun 1, 2023, 10:29 AM IST

    The fire at the express train coach parked at the Kannur Railway Station after completing its journey raises serious questions about the security of Railway infrastructure and whether there is a larger conspiracy waiting to unravel. The CCTV footage of the incident showed a man walking towards the coach with a can in hand. It is suspected that petrol was used to set the coach on fire.

    Railways clearly suggest sabotage behind the fire that broke out in the third compartment of the Alappuzha-Kannur Executive Express in the wee hours of Thursday. What is more worrying is that metres away from the fire site, the Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited has large fuel storage tanks.

    To note, this was the same train which is currently at the centre of an investigation after a similar fire arson attack on April 2. 

    And considering that the National Investigation Agency is probing that case as a terror incident, the links between the two are unmissable.

    Nine people suffered burn wounds in the attack that happened in the D1 compartment of the Executive Express around 9 pm at Kozhikode's Elathur. The prime suspect, Shahrukh Saifi -- a resident of Shaheen Bagh in Delhi, was arrested and charged under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). 

    According to reports, the NIA is already in touch with the local authorities to collect details of Thursday's incident. 

    Last Updated Jun 1, 2023, 10:42 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Documentary on impact of PM Modi Mann Ki Baat to premiere on June 2 time and live stream details here gcw

    Documentary on impact of PM Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat' to premiere on June 2; time and live stream details here

    Kerala to hike electricity rate by 19 paise per unit from June 1 anr

    Kerala to hike electricity rate by 19 paise per unit from June 1

    Another train fire in Kerala: Express train coach gutted, Railways officials suspect sabotage

    Kerala: Express train coach gutted in Kannur, Railways officials fear sabotage (WATCH)

    Man from Tamil Nadu wins Squid Game in Singapore, takes home Rs 11.54 lakh

    Man from Tamil Nadu wins 'Squid Game' in Singapore, takes home Rs 11.54 lakh (WATCH)

    CDS calls BrahMos a 'Brahmastra' of its time, and IAF wants to equip fighters with next gen version

    CDS calls BrahMos a 'Brahmastra' of its time; IAF wants to equip fighters with next gen version

    Recent Stories

    Sex and the City reboot: Will Kim Cattrall return as Samantha Jones? Read this RBA

    Sex and the City reboot: Will Kim Cattrall return as Samantha Jones? Read this

    Sara Ali Khan breaks silence with fitting reply to trolls attacking her for Mahakal darshan vma

    Sara Ali Khan breaks silence with fitting reply to trolls attacking her for Mahakal darshan

    tennis French Open 2023: Djokovic reveals two reasons for not being nervous on court after win over Fucsovics snt

    French Open 2023: Djokovic reveals two reasons for not being nervous on court after win over Fucsovics

    Documentary on impact of PM Modi Mann Ki Baat to premiere on June 2 time and live stream details here gcw

    Documentary on impact of PM Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat' to premiere on June 2; time and live stream details here

    Zara Hatke Zara Bachke to Adipurush-5 major Bollywood films releasing in June RBA

    Zara Hatke Zara Bachke to Adipurush-5 major Bollywood films releasing in June

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon