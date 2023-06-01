Kannur train fire: CCTV footage accessed; incident metres away from BPCL fuel storage tanks (WATCH)

To note, this was the same train which is currently at the centre of an investigation after a similar fire arson attack on April 2. And considering that the National Investigation Agency is probing that case as a terror incident, the links between the two are unmissable.

The fire at the express train coach parked at the Kannur Railway Station after completing its journey raises serious questions about the security of Railway infrastructure and whether there is a larger conspiracy waiting to unravel. The CCTV footage of the incident showed a man walking towards the coach with a can in hand. It is suspected that petrol was used to set the coach on fire.

Railways clearly suggest sabotage behind the fire that broke out in the third compartment of the Alappuzha-Kannur Executive Express in the wee hours of Thursday. What is more worrying is that metres away from the fire site, the Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited has large fuel storage tanks.

Nine people suffered burn wounds in the attack that happened in the D1 compartment of the Executive Express around 9 pm at Kozhikode's Elathur. The prime suspect, Shahrukh Saifi -- a resident of Shaheen Bagh in Delhi, was arrested and charged under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

According to reports, the NIA is already in touch with the local authorities to collect details of Thursday's incident.