Kanjhawala Accident Case Updates: CCTV shows pillion-rider on scooty; victim's autopsy report expected

Critical information is now emerging in the investigation into the death of a 20-year-old girl who was dragged 12 km from Sultanpuri to Kanjhawala under a car that hit her two-wheeler in outer Delhi. The investigation gathered steam after the Union Home Ministry sought a report from the Delhi Police about the case, which has left the national capital in shock, residents anguished and political parties claiming cover-up. Let's take a look at the latest developments in the case.

* The Delhi Police now say that there was another girl on the scooty that met with the accident. Cops say they traced the route taken by the deceased and found that there was a girl with her at the time of the accident. Police said the pillion rider, too, suffered injuries but fled from the spot. Watch the CCTV Footage



* The Police FIR states that accused Deepak Khanna and Amit Khanna took the car from their friend Ashutosh on Saturday around 7 pm. They returned the vehicle to Ashutosh after the accident on Sunday around 5 am. The duo told Ashutosh they had consumed alcohol and that the car had met with an accident with a scooty in the Krishan Vihar area.

* According to the FIR, Deepak Khanna was driving the car. Manoj Mittal was sitting next to him. The three remaining accused -- Mithun, Krishan and Amit -- were in the rear seat.

* Even though initial reports claimed that the victim was dragged under the car for four kilometres, it turns out that the actual distance was 12 kilometres. The accident happened in Krishan Vihar. When the girl fell off the scooter, they allegedly "got scared and fled towards Kanjhawala". The Police FIR says the accused finally stopped the car near Jonti village on Kanjhawala Road. They spotted the girl, whose scooty they had hit, under the car. According to the FIR, they panicked and left the victim there.

* The post-mortem report of the victim is expected today. The autopsy report is expected to provide insights into the case in which there have been allegations that the victim was sexually assaulted before her death.

