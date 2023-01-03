Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Alcohol worth Rs 218 crore sold in Delhi during last week of 2022

    The Delhi government earned a revenue of Rs 560 crore from liquor — excise duty and value added tax — in December 2022, data showed. The sale of liquor in Delhi during December month was 12.55 lakh bottles in 2019, 12.95 lakh in 2020 and 12.52 lakh in 2021 and 13.77 lakh in 2022.

    Alcohol worth Rs 218 crore sold in Delhi during last week of 2022 gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jan 3, 2023, 9:32 AM IST

    During a weeklong celebration and partying from Christmas night to New Year's eve, Delhiites drank more than one crore bottles of alcohol costing more than Rs 218 crore, according to authorities.

    On December 31, New Year's Eve, the national capital reported the greatest alcohol sale of 20,30,000 bottles. On the day the new year began, the city drank alcohol worth Rs 45.28 crore, a top Excise department officer reported on Monday.

    Also Read | Budget session of Parliament to start from January 31, Union Budget to be presented on February 1

    Between December 24 and December 31, a record 1.10 crore bottles of alcohol, predominantly whiskies, were sold in Delhi. He said that the value of the alcohol sold was Rs 218 crore.

    According to official statistics, Delhi sold 13.8 lakh liquor bottles on average in December 2022, which was the highest annual sales total in the previous three years. According to statistics, the Delhi government received Rs 560 crore in excise duty and value added tax from the sale of alcohol in December 2022.

    In Delhi, 12.55 lakh bottles of alcohol were sold during the month of December in 2019, 12.95 lakh in 2020, 12.52 lakh in 2021, and 13.77 lakh in 2022.

    Also read: Bharat Jodo Yatra: Akhilesh Yadav thanks Rahul Gandhi for invitation; but will not participate

    Meanwhile, liquor worth over Rs 9 crore was sold across Noida and Greater Noida on December 30 and 31, an Excise department official said on Monday. According to District Excise Officer Rakesh Bahadur Singh of western Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar, which is next to Delhi, sales of alcoholic beverages totaled about 140 crore in December alone.

    According to the officer, 2.5 lakh (250 ml packs) of "desi" (country-made) liquor, 89,000 bottles of foreign liquor, and 1.5 lakh cans of beer made up the entire amount of alcohol sold in December.

    Also read: Delhi government launches 'Mathematics Winter Camp' for city schools

    (WITH PTI INPUTS)

    Last Updated Jan 3, 2023, 9:32 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Budget session of Parliament to start from January 31, Union Budget to be presented on February 1 AJR

    Budget session of Parliament to start from January 31, Union Budget to be presented on February 1

    Delhi government launches 'Mathematics Winter Camp' for city schools - adt

    Delhi government launches 'Mathematics Winter Camp' for city schools

    Tunisha Sharma death case: Actor Sheezan Khan seeks bail, hearing on January 7 AJR

    Tunisha Sharma death case: Actor Sheezan Khan seeks bail, hearing on January 7

    Bharat Jodo Yatra: Akhilesh Yadav thanks Rahul Gandhi for invitation; but will not participate - adt

    Bharat Jodo Yatra: Akhilesh Yadav thanks Rahul Gandhi for invitation; but will not participate

    Indian economy poised for further growth in 2023 despite global headwinds

    Indian economy poised for further growth in 2023; Here's how

    Recent Stories

    Indian govt wants Apple to produce iPads MacBook in the country likely to boost incentive scheme report gcw

    Indian govt wants Apple to produce iPads, MacBook in the country; likely to boost incentive scheme

    Tunisha Sharma death case: Sheezan Khan's friend claims there 'No argument or fight between the Ali Baba stars' RBA

    Tunisha Sharma death: Sheezan Khan's friend claims there 'No argument or fight between the Ali Baba stars'

    Black Panther: Wakanda Forever on OTT-Where and when to stream it online- DETAILS HERE RBA

    Black Panther: Wakanda Forever on OTT-Where and when to stream it online- DETAILS HERE

    IND vs SL 2022-23, Mumbai/1st T20I preview, date, time, venue, where to watch: Team India prepares to usher new era under Hardik Pandya against Sri Lanka-ayh

    IND vs SL 2022-23, 1st T20I: Team India prepares to usher new era under Hardik Pandya

    Has Tara Sutaria Aadar Jain called a quit? Actress was missing from Kapoor family Christmas lunch

    Has Tara Sutaria, Aadar Jain called a quit? Actress was missing from Kapoor family’s 'Christmas lunch-report

    Recent Videos

    Hit-and-Run case: Delhi Police hit with cover-up charge; AAP gives political twist

    Hit-and-Run case: Delhi Police hit with cover-up charge; AAP gives political twist

    Video Icon
    Shocking hit-and-run case in Delhi; 20-year-old girl dragged under car for kilometres

    New Year hit-and-run case shocks Delhi; CCTV confirms young girl was dragged under car for kilometres

    Video Icon
    Watch First batch of Agniveers reported at the Maratha Light Infrantry Regimental Centre

    Watch: When the first batch of Agniveers reported at the Maratha Light Infantry Regimental Centre

    Video Icon
    WATCH Rishabh Pant makes narrow escape in deadly car crash-ayh

    WATCH: Rishabh Pant makes narrow escape in deadly car crash

    Video Icon
    Caught on CCTV: Cricketer Rishabh Pant's Mercedes car crash

    Caught on CCTV: Rishabh Pant's Mercedes car crash

    Video Icon