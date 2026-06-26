A video showing a pet dog locked inside a parked car at Lucknow's Patrakarpuram Market has sparked widespread criticism online. Social media users accused the owner of being careless and urged police to intervene. While some noted that the car windows were slightly open, many said leaving an animal inside a vehicle during hot weather is dangerous.

A video showing a pet dog locked inside a parked car in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh has triggered widespread criticism on social media. The incident reportedly took place at Patrakarpuram Market, where passers-by noticed the dog sitting alone inside the vehicle during the daytime heat. The person who shared the video claimed the car owner had left the animal inside the vehicle while going elsewhere. The post quickly gained attention, with many users expressing concern for the dog's safety.

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Social Media Users Demand Action

Several people criticised the pet owner, saying it was irresponsible to leave an animal inside a closed car during hot weather. Many urged the Uttar Pradesh Police and Lucknow Police to take immediate action and rescue the dog if necessary.

Some users said pets should never be treated as objects and called for strict action against owners who neglect animal welfare. Others urged authorities to create greater awareness about the dangers of leaving animals inside parked vehicles.

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Mixed Reactions Online

While most comments condemned the incident, a few users pointed out that two of the car's windows appeared to be slightly open. They argued that this may have allowed some airflow, although they agreed that leaving a pet inside a vehicle in the heat was still unsafe.

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Some users even suggested breaking the car window to rescue the dog if it showed signs of distress, while others questioned why anyone would keep a pet without understanding its basic needs.

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No Official Statement Yet

At the time of writing, there has been no official statement from the police or local authorities confirming whether they responded to the incident or whether any action was taken against the pet owner.

Animal welfare experts have repeatedly warned that temperatures inside parked cars can rise rapidly, even if the windows are left slightly open. Such conditions can become dangerous for pets within a short time, especially during periods of extreme heat.