Excise policy case: Judicial custody of Manish Sisodia, K Kavitha extended till July 25

A court in Delhi on Wednesday (July 3) extended the judicial custody of Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister and AAP leader Manish Sisodia and BRS leader K Kavitha till July 25 in a money laundering case related to the alleged excise scam.

Special Judge Kaveri Baweja conducted the proceedings through video conference, deciding to prolong their custody following the expiration of their earlier judicial remand.

Hathras stampede: Bhole Baba had held 'satsang' even during Covid, here's what happened next

On Monday, the Delhi High Court rejected Bharat Rashtra Samithi leader K Kavitha's bail pleas in two cases of corruption and money laundering.

Headed by Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma, the bench had reserved its order on Kavitha's bail petitions on May 28. The court dismissed both applications, although a detailed order is awaited.

On March 15, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had arrested K Kavitha from her residence in Hyderabad's Banjara Hills. According to ED officials, Kavitha is allegedly a pivotal figure in the "South Group," accused of funneling Rs 100 crore to the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in exchange for a substantial stake in liquor licenses in Delhi.

Subsequently, on April 11, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) apprehended Kavitha from Tihar Jail, where she was already in judicial custody.

Kavitha had challenged the trial court's decision on May 6, which had rejected her bail applications in both the CBI's corruption case and the ED's money-laundering case.

Why is Chandrababu Naidu Recalling His 1995 Tenure? What Did He Achieve Back Then?

Latest Videos