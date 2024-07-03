Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Hathras stampede: Bhole Baba had held 'satsang' even during Covid, here's what happened next

    First Published Jul 3, 2024, 1:28 PM IST

    With the stampede that took place after a religious congregation being led by Suraj Pal Singh, also referred to as Bhole Baba, on Tuesday (July 2), more information comes to light as investigations into the tragedy commence. This tragedy happened in 'satsang' event in Uttar Pradesh where 121 people were trampled to death and 28 others injured.

    On Wednesday, the officials acted swiftly by registering an FIR against the organisers of the congregation. This is said to have been done by covering some proofs and neglecting the regulations; the reported event was a meeting that included 2.5 lakh people although the permissions were taken for only 80,000 people.

    MP tragedy: Death toll in suspected food poisoning at Indore ashram rises to 5; 38 hospitalised

    This is not the first time such massive congregations have been carried out by the godman in disregard of the set measures. Similarly, in the year 2022 again in Farrukhabad due to the Covid-19 situation, the district administration had permitted only fifty people to gather for any event, a 'satsang' was organized.

    However, due to this restriction, the number of people who gathered was well over 50,000, a factor that caused major inconveniences on the traffic in the area.

    Following the Hathras stampede case, a prayer was made before the apex court through a writ petition for the constitution of a five-member SIT by a former Supreme Court judge to have a detail probe into the tragedy. From this petition, one is able to infer the necessity for further investigation of the surrounding events that caused numerous deaths.

    For instance, the 'satsang' conductor mentioned in the complaint as Jagat Guru Saakar Vishwahari is missing in the FIR list of accused.

    According to FIR, the organizers cheated the police about the number of people that would attend the meeting, refused to help control traffic and altered some evidence after the stampede.

    Bhole Baba: Former UP cop who took VRS in 1990s to become religious preacher; check details

    The sad event happened after followers stopped to pick the mud from the road through which the Baba’s vehicle was passing only to cause the stampede that led to the many deaths.

    Currently, the authorities are conducting further investigations to identify the causes of the tragedy and to ensure that similar mishaps do not occur in the future, although many people still grieve for their lost relatives as a result of this catastrophe.

    Last Updated Jul 3, 2024, 1:42 PM IST
