Journalists divided into three categories: Latest no Delhi Police crackdown on NewsClick

It is also said that data from laptops and mobile phones owned by the journalists was also collected by the police. NewsClick stands accused of receiving funds from US millionaire Neville Roy Singham for pro-China propaganda within India.

The Delhi Police on Tuesday (October 3) conducted raids on the residences of multiple journalists and employees associated with the online portal NewsClick. These actions come amidst allegations of the portal's links to Chinese entities.

The operation, which commenced at 6 am, involved searches at more than 100 locations in various cities, including Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram, and Mumbai. A substantial contingent of 500 police officers, organized by the Delhi Police Special Cell, participated in these raids.

Delhi Police Special Cell FIR in NewsClick case accessed: Here's what the UAPA charges mean

It is reportedly said that the individuals targeted in the raid were divided into three categories: A, B, and C. Those falling under category A were detained during the raids. It is also said that data from laptops and mobile phones owned by the journalists was also collected by the police. NewsClick stands accused of receiving funds from US millionaire Neville Roy Singham for pro-China propaganda within India.

Prabir Purkayastha, the Founder and Editor-in-Chief of NewsClick, was brought in for questioning at the Delhi Police Special Cell office. Notably, no arrests have been made at this stage, but several journalists have been taken to police stations for further inquiries.

Earlier, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had alleged that NewsClick received a sum of Rs 38.05 crore from entities associated with China over three years. The utilization of these funds is currently under investigation. The funds were purportedly distributed to various contentious journalists, including Gautam Navlakha and individuals associated with human rights activist Teesta Setalvad.

Mumbai Police conducts raid at Juhu residence of activist Teesta Setalvad

The probe is also extending to individuals who received salaries or remunerations from NewsClick. The seized laptops and phones of the journalists whose homes were searched will be subjected to further scrutiny as part of the ongoing investigation.