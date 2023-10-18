Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Soumya Vishwanathan murder: Delhi court convicts all accused in journalist's murder case

    The court found all the accused, including Ravi Kapoor, Amit Shukla, Ajit, Baljit, Ajay Sethi, and Ajay Kumar, guilty of the murder. During the verdict, the court stated that it is "beyond doubt that the accused people murdered Saumya Vishwanathan with an intention to rob her."

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 18, 2023, 2:48 PM IST

    In a significant development, Delhi's Saket court on Wednesday (October 18) pronounced all the accused in the 2008 journalist Soumya Vishwanathan murder case as guilty. The judgment marks the culmination of a lengthy legal process surrounding her tragic death. On September 30, 2008, Soumya was fatally shot while she was returning home from work in her car at approximately 3:30 am.

    The judgment came after Additional Sessions Judge Ravindra Kumar Pandey reserved it on October 13 following the completion of arguments by the defense and prosecution.

    The judgment came after Additional Sessions Judge Ravindra Kumar Pandey reserved it on October 13 following the completion of arguments by the defense and prosecution.

    The police had initially attributed Soumya Vishwanathan's killing to a robbery motive. Five men, including Ravi Kapoor, Amit Shukla, Baljeet Malik, Ajay Kumar, and Ajay Sethi, were arrested in connection with her murder and have been in custody since March 2009.

    The trial court's timeline was primarily attributed to the absence of prosecution witnesses and the time taken to appoint a special public prosecutor. In 2019, after Baljeet Malik sought a speedy trial in the Delhi High Court, the court inquired about the delay in concluding the trial nearly a decade after the chargesheet was filed.

    Last Updated Oct 18, 2023, 3:00 PM IST
