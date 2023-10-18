Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Cabinet approves 4% increase in DA for central govt employees; check details

    As a result of this decision, central government employees can expect to receive enhanced salaries from the month of November, along with arrears for the period spanning from July to October.

    Cabinet approves 4% increase in Dearness Allowance for central govt employees; check details AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 18, 2023, 1:49 PM IST

    The Union Cabinet made a significant decision that will undoubtedly brighten the Diwali for central government employees and pensioners. The Cabinet approved a 4 percent hike in Dearness Allowance (DA). This decision will come into effect from July 1, 2023, and raises the DA for central government employees from the existing 42 percent to 46 percent.

    This 'Diwali gift' is a long-awaited and welcome announcement for lakhs of central government employees and pensioners who will reap the benefits. The decision is set to positively impact the financial well-being of 47 lakh central government employees and 68 lakh pensioners.

    As a result of this decision, central government employees can expect to receive enhanced salaries from the month of November, along with arrears for the period spanning from July to October.

    For instance, those with a minimum basic salary set at Rs 18,000, who currently enjoy a 42 percent DA, will now see their monthly salary increase from Rs 7,560 to Rs 8,280. Similarly, individuals with a maximum basic salary of Rs 56,900, benefiting from a 42 percent DA, will witness a rise in their monthly earnings from Rs 23,898 to Rs 26,174 under the 46 percent DA.

    Last Updated Oct 18, 2023, 2:05 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Garba organizers in Ujjain invoke Aadhaar cards to restrict non-Hindus amid 'Love Jihad' concerns AJR

    Garba organizers in Ujjain invoke Aadhaar cards to restrict non-Hindus amid 'Love Jihad' concerns

    Kerala CM's advisor yells at journos who alerted cops about him being stopped at Secretariat gate anr

    Kerala CM's advisor yells at journos who alerted cops about him being stopped at Secretariat gate

    Bengaluru: Fire at Mudpipe pub in Koramangala, firefighters battle blaze vkp

    Bengaluru: Fire at Mudpipe pub in Koramangala, firefighters battle blaze

    Corruption Claims Soar: Shivakumar accuses BJP of massive financial scam

    Corruption Claims Soar: Shivakumar accuses BJP of massive financial scam

    Rahul Gandhi raises concerns over Adani's over-invoicing cites Rs 12,000 crore loss AJR

    Rahul Gandhi raises concerns over Adani's 'over-invoicing', cites Rs 12,000 crore loss

    Recent Stories

    Gadkari Trailer OUT: Rahul Chopda portrays Union Minister in upcoming Marathi biopic SHG

    Gadkari Trailer OUT: Rahul Chopda portrays Union Minister in upcoming Marathi biopic

    Garba organizers in Ujjain invoke Aadhaar cards to restrict non-Hindus amid 'Love Jihad' concerns AJR

    Garba organizers in Ujjain invoke Aadhaar cards to restrict non-Hindus amid 'Love Jihad' concerns

    Football Lionel Messi's electrifying performance seals Argentina's 2-0 victory against Peru osf

    Lionel Messi's electrifying performance seals Argentina's 2-0 victory against Peru

    football Manchester United sale saga: Jim Ratcliffe's potential 25 percent stake leaves fans in limbo over club future snt

    Manchester United sale saga: Jim Ratcliffe's potential 25 percent stake leaves fans in limbo over club future

    Waheeda Rehman to Dev Anand, recipients of Dadasaheb Phalke Award RKK

    Waheeda Rehman to Dev Anand, recipients of Dadasaheb Phalke Award

    Recent Videos

    Israel hails 'Indian superwomen' Sabitha and Meera Mohanan

    Israel hails 'Indian superwomen' Sabitha and Meera (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi tells ISRO: Set up Bharatiya Antariksha Station by 2035, send first Indian to Moon by 2040

    PM Modi tells ISRO: Set up Bharatiya Antariksha Station by 2035, send first Indian to Moon by 2040

    Video Icon
    IDF eliminates Osama Al-Mazini, head of the Hamas Shura Council

    IDF eliminates Osama Al-Mazini, head of Hamas Shura Council (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    IOC member Nita Ambani reacts on cricket's inclusion in Los Angeles 2028 Olympics Games

    'Day of great joy...' IOC member Nita Ambani on cricket's inclusion in Los Angeles 2028 Olympics Games (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Exclusive Bengali star Yash Daasguptaa, says, 'Working outside Bengal adds a lot of responsibility ATG

    Exclusive: Bengali star Yash Daasguptaa, says, 'Durga Ma has been kind to me'

    Video Icon