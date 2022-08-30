Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Jharkhand political crisis: Amid poaching fears, ruling UPA MLAs moved to Raipur

    The MLAs of the ruling UPA coalition in Jharkhand on Tuesday arrived in Raipur by a chartered flight in a bid to thwart the BJP's possible attempt to poach them, and moved into a nearby luxurious resort.

    Jharkhand political crisis: Amid poaching fears, ruling UPA MLAs moved to Raipur snt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Aug 30, 2022, 8:12 PM IST

    In a bid to thwart the BJP's potential attempt to poach them, the MLAs of the ruling UPA coalition in Jharkhand on Tuesday arrived in Raipur by a chartered flight and moved into a nearby luxurious resort. 

    The flight carrying about 40 MLAs took off from the Ranchi airport shortly after 4.30 pm. It arrived at Swami Vivekananda Airport in Raipur, the capital of the Congress-ruled Chhattisgarh, around 5:30 pm. 

    According to a local Congress official, three buses transported them to the Mayfair Lake resort in Nava Raipur.

    Also read: It appears BJP drafted ECI report, says Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren; dismisses disqualification reports

    He added that Hemant Soren, the chief minister of Jharkhand, was not with them. Pilot cars escorted the buses carrying the Jharkhand MLAs as they travelled the roughly 10-kilometer distance to the resort.

    In the 81-member Jharkhand Assembly, 49 members are members of the governing UPA coalition.

    Media representatives were not permitted into the resort because of increased security measures. Prior to the arrival of the Jharkhand MLAs, a convoy of vehicles carrying VIPs and police was seen driving into the resort.

    It was also stated that certain senior state Congress leaders had welcomed the MLAs.

    As a result of worries over BJP poaching, Congress and its allies have moved their MLAs to Raipur three times in the past one and a half years.

    The main opposition Congress in Haryana moved its MLAs to Raipur in June out of concern about cross-voting in the Rajya Sabha poll and to shield them from an alleged poaching attempt.

    Prior to the vote tallying in April 2021, candidates from the Bodoland Peoples Front (BPF), which was a part of the Congress-led grand coalition during the Assam Assembly elections last year, were brought to Raipur.

    According to Jharkhand Chief Minister Soren's JMM, there is a need to ringfence the lawmakers in a safe haven because the BJP may seriously attempt to poach MLAs from the party and from the allied Congress to topple the government in a way that is similar to Maharashtra.

    The Election Commission issued its verdict to state governor Ramesh Bais on August 25 in response to a petition filed by the BJP calling for Soren to be removed from the Assembly due to allegations of using his position for personal gain.

    Also read: Illegal mining case: ED recovers two AK-47 rifles from close aide of Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren

    There is a rumour that the election panel has recommended the chief minister be disqualified as an MLA, however, the EC has not yet made its judgement official. UPA supporters, the JMM, Congress, and the RJD accused the governor of fostering political horse-trading by "deliberately delaying" the announcement of the decision in a joint statement on August 28.

    On September 1 at 4 p.m., the Jharkhand cabinet will convene. The Congress has 18 legislators, the RJD has one, and the JMM, which is the largest party, has 30 MLAs. There are 26 MLAs from the BJP, the main opposition party.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Last Updated Aug 30, 2022, 8:12 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    10 to 15 percent Indians applying for student visa to Germany are frauds: Ambassador Philipp Ackermann

    10-15 per cent Indians applying for student visa to Germany are frauds: Ambassador Philipp Ackermann

    China claim on Arunachal Pradesh outrageous, says new German envoy Philipp Ackermann

    China's claim on Arunachal Pradesh outrageous, says German envoy Philipp Ackermann

    Supreme Court issues status quo, refuses Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at Bengaluru's Idgah Maidan AJR

    Supreme Court issues status quo, refuses Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at Bengaluru's Idgah Maidan

    Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen warns China, says restraint does not mean Taiwan won't 'counter' AJR

    Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen warns China, says restraint does not mean Taiwan won't 'counter'

    Delhi riots 2020: Congress leaders Rahul, Sonia Gandhi oppose PIL in Delhi High Court AJR

    Delhi riots 2020: Congress leaders Rahul, Sonia Gandhi oppose PIL in Delhi High Court

    Recent Stories

    Opportunities abundant for young Indians today: MoS Rajeev Chandrasekhar tells NIT Calicut students

    Opportunities abundant for young Indians today: MoS Rajeev Chandrasekhar tells NIT Calicut students

    10 to 15 percent Indians applying for student visa to Germany are frauds: Ambassador Philipp Ackermann

    10-15 per cent Indians applying for student visa to Germany are frauds: Ambassador Philipp Ackermann

    football Is Cristiano Ronaldo a 'pain in the a***' in the dressing room Former Manchester United teammate ben foster sheds light snt

    Is Cristiano Ronaldo a 'pain in the a***' in the dressing room? Former Man United teammate sheds light

    Asia Cup T20 2022: Is Afghanistan reaping the benefits of global T20 leagues? Rashid Khan answers-ayh

    Asia Cup T20 2022: Is Afghanistan reaping the benefits of global T20 leagues? Rashid Khan answers

    China claim on Arunachal Pradesh outrageous, says new German envoy Philipp Ackermann

    China's claim on Arunachal Pradesh outrageous, says German envoy Philipp Ackermann

    Recent Videos

    Gurugram shocker! Rescued from high-rise building's lift, man slaps and abuses rescuers

    Gurugram shocker! Rescued from high-rise building's lift, man slaps and abuses rescuers

    Video Icon
    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top Moments and Highlights: Chennai Quick Guns into playoffs after beating Mumbai Khiladis, Telugu Yoddhas dominate Gujarat Giants-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top Moments: Chennai Quick Guns into playoffs, Telugu Yoddhas dominate

    Video Icon
    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top Moments: Odisha Juggernauts dominate against Telugu Yoddhas; Gujarat Giants edge past Rajasthan Warriors-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top Moments: Odisha Juggernauts dominate; Gujarat Giants edge past

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Samvad with Cochin Shipyard CMD Madhu S Nair on CSL next projects

    Exclusive: Besides IAC Vikrant, more big-ticket orders with Cochin Shipyard

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Samvad with Cochin Shipyard CMD Madhu S Nair on aatmanirbhar bharat

    Exclusive: 'There is a lot of Indian flavour in IAC Vikrant'

    Video Icon