    Jharkhand actress shot death amid robbery attempt in West Bengal's Howrah

    Prakash Kumar took his wife to the vehicle and drove 3 km in search of help. He came across some people on the highway in Kulgachia-Pirtala and told them about the entire incident. 
     

    Jharkhand actress shot death amid robbery attempt in West Bengal's Howrah - adt
    First Published Dec 28, 2022, 6:07 PM IST

    An actress from Jharkhand was shot dead after allegedly thwarted a highway robbery attempt in West Bengal's Howrah district on Wednesday,  said police on Wednesday, December 28, 2022. 

    The YouTuber and actress Riya Kumari was with her husband Prakash Kumar, a film producer and with their two-year-old daughter, was travelling to Kolkata through the National Highway 16, police said. 
        
    At around 6:00 am, Kumar stopped near Mahishrekha in the Bagnan police station area to relieve himself. Soon after, a gang of three men attacked him and tried to rob his belongings. That's when his wife rushed to help; they shot her and fled the scene, police added.

    The men spoke with the couple in Bengali, which they did not understand. While talking to journalists, the husband did not rule out enmity; however, he said he had no idea why they were attacked and assumed the killers were tourists like him. 

    Kumar took his wife to the vehicle and drove 3 km in search of help. He came across some people on the highway in Kulgachia-Pirtala and told them about the entire incident. 

    With the help of locals, Kumar took his wife to the SCC Medical College and Hospital in Uluberia, where doctors pronounced her dead, according to the police. Police added that they were looking into the situation and interrogating her husband. Their car has been seized for forensic examination. 

    A senior police officer said, "We have spoken with her husband, and as her daughter is too young, we may speak with her later so as not to cause her any future trouble. We will also speak with the locals the man approached for help."

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Last Updated Dec 28, 2022, 6:10 PM IST
