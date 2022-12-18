Jharkhand man kills wife, chops her body into 12 pieces; probe underway

A man has been taken into police custody in Jharkhand's Sahebganj for allegedly hacking his wife to death and chopping her body into 12 pieces. The incident came to light after locals noticed a dog eating what seemed like human remains behind the newly constructed Anganwadi centre.

In another murder similar to the Shraddha Walker murder case, a man was arrested in the Sahebganj region of Jharkhand for reportedly murdering his 22-year-old wife and dismembering her body. The incident came to light after locals noticed a dog eating what seemed like human remains behind the newly constructed Anganwadi centre under the Borio Block of Sahebganj district, and informed the police.

Following the tip, the police arrived at the scene and discovered various fragments of the woman's corpse, who belonged to a primitive tribal group discovered in Sahebganj. Police discovered that woman's husband, Dildar Ansari, murdered her, dismembered her body, and kept the fragments in a sack inside his house. From the home of the accused, the police also found other chopped fragments of the woman's corpse. The woman's family had approached the police to file a missing complaint and during the course of investigation, police recovered the dismembered body of Rubika.

On Saturday evening around 6:00 pm, a woman's dismembered body was discovered inside an old house in the Santhali Momin Tola neighbourhood, according to the police. According to an initial investigation, the accused deceived the victim by promising to wed her.

According to Sahebganj SP, "12 pieces of a 22-year-old woman's body from a primitive tribal group were discovered in Sahibganj. There are still some body parts missing, and searches are being conducted to find them." He further said that her husband Dildar Ansari has been detained by Police, the deceased was his second wife.

Police believe the accused chopped up a woman's body into multiple pieces using a sharp instrument, maybe an electric cutter. Further investigation into the matter is underway.

