Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Jharkhand man kills wife, chops her body into 12 pieces; probe underway

    A man has been taken into police custody in Jharkhand's Sahebganj for allegedly hacking his wife to death and chopping her body into 12 pieces. The incident came to light after locals noticed a dog eating what seemed like human remains behind the newly constructed Anganwadi centre.

    Jharkhand man kills wife chops her body into 12 pieces probe underway gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Dec 18, 2022, 11:28 AM IST

    In another murder similar to the Shraddha Walker murder case, a man was arrested in the Sahebganj region of Jharkhand for reportedly murdering his 22-year-old wife and dismembering her body. The incident came to light after locals noticed a dog eating what seemed like human remains behind the newly constructed Anganwadi centre under the Borio Block of Sahebganj district, and informed the police.

    Following the tip, the police arrived at the scene and discovered various fragments of the woman's corpse, who belonged to a primitive tribal group discovered in Sahebganj. Police discovered that woman's husband, Dildar Ansari, murdered her, dismembered her body, and kept the fragments in a sack inside his house. From the home of the accused, the police also found other chopped fragments of the woman's corpse. The woman's family had approached the police to file a missing complaint and during the course of investigation, police recovered the dismembered body of Rubika.

    Also Read | INS Mormugao to be commissioned into Indian Navy today; Here's all about guided missile destroyer

    On Saturday evening around 6:00 pm, a woman's dismembered body was discovered inside an old house in the Santhali Momin Tola neighbourhood, according to the police. According to an initial investigation, the accused deceived the victim by promising to wed her.

    According to Sahebganj SP, "12 pieces of a 22-year-old woman's body from a primitive tribal group were discovered in Sahibganj. There are still some body parts missing, and searches are being conducted to find them." He further said that her husband Dildar Ansari has been detained by Police, the deceased was his second wife.

    Police believe the accused chopped up a woman's body into multiple pieces using a sharp instrument, maybe an electric cutter. Further investigation into the matter is underway.

    Also Read | BJP holds nationwide protests against Bilawal Bhutto's remarks against PM Modi; burns effigies

    Last Updated Dec 18, 2022, 11:28 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    INS Mormugao to be commissioned into Indian Navy today Here is all about guided missile destroyer gcw

    INS Mormugao to be commissioned into Indian Navy today; Here's all about guided missile destroyer

    BJP holds nationwide protests against Bilawal Bhutto's remarks against PM Modi; burns effigies AJR

    BJP holds nationwide protests against Bilawal Bhutto's remarks against PM Modi; burns effigies

    Trust us to be guardians of civil liberties, no case is small for court CJI DY Chandrachud AJR

    'Trust us to be guardians of civil liberties, no case is small for court': CJI DY Chandrachud

    Besharam Rang controversy: Now, Ulemas find Shah Rukh Khan's 'Pathaan' obscene

    'Besharam Rang' controversy: Now, Ulemas find Shah Rukh Khan's 'Pathaan' obscene

    Delhi man throws 2-year-old son from first-floor terrace after fight with wife AJR

    Delhi man throws 2-year-old son from first-floor terrace after fight with wife

    Recent Stories

    Pathaan Controversy: SRK starrer Dunki shoot halted by Karni Sena, demands river be Gomutra cleansed - READ ON vma

    Pathaan Controversy: SRK starrer Dunki shoot halted by Karni Sena, demands river be Gomutra cleansed - READ ON

    Angelina Jolie steps down as UN refugee agency ambassador Check out her full statement gcw

    Angelina Jolie steps down as UN refugee agency ambassador; Check out her full statement

    INS Mormugao to be commissioned into Indian Navy today Here is all about guided missile destroyer gcw

    INS Mormugao to be commissioned into Indian Navy today; Here's all about guided missile destroyer

    Avatar 2 Day 2 Box Office: The visual cinematic masterpiece is unstoppable, adds in 45 crores on Saturday vma

    Avatar 2 Day 2 Box Office: The visual cinematic masterpiece is unstoppable, adds in 45 crores on Saturday

    Will not back down if need arises Pakistan minister Shazia Marri threatens India with nuclear war report gcw

    'Will not back down if need arises': Pakistan minister Shazia Marri threatens India with nuclear war

    Recent Videos

    Bangladesh vs India, BAN vs IND 2022-23, 1st Test: Batting was becoming easy; India did not give away freebies - Paras Mhambrey-ayh

    BAN vs IND 2022-23, 1st Test: 'Batting was becoming easy; India didn't give away freebies' - Paras Mhambrey

    Video Icon
    Guided missile destroyer 'Mormugao' joins Indian Navy on Sunday

    Guided missile destroyer 'Mormugao' joins Indian Navy on Sunday

    Video Icon
    GST Council to decriminalise certain offences, runs out of time to discuss tax evasion in pan masala business

    GST Council to decriminalise certain offences, runs out of time to discuss tax evasion in pan masala business

    Video Icon
    Watch Shah Rukh and Amitabh Bachchan slam 'boycott' brigade amid Pathaan 'saffron bikini' row

    Watch: Shah Rukh and Amitabh Bachchan slam 'boycott' brigade amid Pathaan 'saffron bikini' row

    Video Icon
    football From Jude Bellingham to Sofyan Amrabat - 10 Qatar World Cup 2022 stars in the January transfer spotlight snt

    From Jude Bellingham to Sofyan Amrabat - 10 Qatar World Cup 2022 stars in the January transfer spotlight

    Video Icon